Mexico.- Through social networks The mistake of a father, who made a mistake as a child on a slide, went viral.

On the TikTok account @jaramillonallely, the video accumulated more than 14 million views, since the father jumped from a slide with another child, while his son yelled at him that he was still on top of the gamewho stayed waiting to jump with him.

“When your husband makes the wrong child”says the video, where a father with a baby in his arms is seen about to jump to accompany his son.

But she hooked up with the wrong boy and His son claims from the slide: “It was me, it was me!”.

Social media users commented on the video and they took it with humor, even recounting their experiences when their parents have confused them.

“My dad once recorded a colleague at a festival and he didn’t even bother me“. “He liked the other child better,” commented one user.

VIDEO: Man confuses his son on a slide

“On my birthday, my dad brought my sister a gift thinking it was her birthday hahaha.”