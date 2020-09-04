Tinder Swipe Night

What would you do if the world were to end in three hours? Who would you spend them with? Who would you call? What would you be willing to do to survive? It could be the plot of any series. But this is not broadcast on television. Neither in the platforms of streaming traditional. It is Swipe Night, an interactive series of three chapters that can only be seen on Tinder and will be available in Spain as of September 12.

In it, the user stops being a mere spectator and becomes the main protagonist. In the style of the Netflix series Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, you can choose the course of the story in a similar way to how you use Tinder. Every swipe (swiping) to the right or left assumes a plot twist and determines what happens next. It is an experience recorded in the first person and vertically. Paul Boukadaxis, vice president of special initiatives at Tinder, explained this Wednesday in a virtual presentation of Swipe Night for Europe that your company wants, above all, to capture the interest of the generation Z. Half of Tinder users are between the ages of 18 and 25 and belong to it.

“We needed it to be an immersive story,” he explained. The user follows a group of friends for the last three hours before an asteroid hits Earth. You have to make all kinds of decisions in just seven seconds. Some are easy. For example, deciding whether to go dancing or better to go drink with a friend. But others are more complicated: after receiving an alert on your mobile that recommends seeking refuge to save yourself, would you ask someone to give you a ride in their car or would you steal it directly? If neither option is chosen, Tinder does it randomly.

The launch of Swipe Night in Europe it was scheduled in March, but it was delayed by the global alert generated by the coronavirus. All three episodes, lasting about five minutes each, will be available on streaming in the application from September 12 for three consecutive weekends — from Saturday at 10 in the morning until Sunday at 12 at night. After each delivery, the user’s key choices are added to their profile on Tinder. The goal, according to the company, is to give rise to post-apocalyptic jokes and above all to make it easier for those who like to do not stay in the dreaded “hello, how are you?

A series designed for Generation Z

Kyle Miller, head of the Tinder Z team, has explained that to make the series they have taken into account the problems and needs of this population segment. “On the one hand, there is how to make it easier to start conversations and make the experience more similar to when you meet in the face-to-face world and, for example, go to a concert,” he says. Get two Tinder users to have done match (they have liked each other and indicate it in the app) start talking has become one of the company’s main headaches. With Swipe Night, It seeks to create virtual experiences within the application that help users to generate conversation topics and also that said experiences say something about themselves.

“They don’t make a difference between real life and digital. For them, it is the same. It’s just life, “said Jenny McCabe, head of Tinder’s communication department. The company has tried to have specialized content creators for Generation Z. Swipe Night is directed by Karena Evans, the 24-year-old behind the rapper Drake’s video clips, and written by Nicole Delaney (screenwriter for Big mouth Netflix) and Brandon Zuck (Five points, from Facebook Watch).

Swipe Night it was released in the United States last year. On Sundays that members participated in the experience, the matches they increased 26% and 12% more messages were sent than on a normal Sunday, according to McCabe. Tinder has used its previous experience in the US to improve the user experience. For example, there users could only view chapters during certain hours on Sunday. Now this strip is lengthening and can be played throughout the weekend.

