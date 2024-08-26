‘When you sold 50/100 thousand units you received bonuses, now it’s the end of your career’ explains Brian Fargo

The veteran developer Brian Fargo, currently head of inXile Entertainment and working on Clockwork Revolution, he commented bitterly on how the video game industry has changed over the years in terms of copies to sell to be successful.

Ours let himself go after having recovered some memorabilia from the Interplay era, the company he founded in the 80s. Some of these are some commemorative plaques for the most successful games published by the company. “I finally got around to buying back my old Interplay memorabilia and it’s a real treasure,” Fargo explained to X. “I was talking to a friend of mine inside Bethesda today and apparently this poster is pretty rare. It was for a trade show and some publicity in the Washington DC area, and it wasn’t made for consumers. Has anyone seen this out there?”