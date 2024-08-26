‘When you sold 50/100 thousand units you received bonuses, now it’s the end of your career’ explains Brian Fargo

The veteran developer Brian Fargo, currently head of inXile Entertainment and working on Clockwork Revolution, he commented bitterly on how the video game industry has changed over the years in terms of copies to sell to be successful.
Ours let himself go after having recovered some memorabilia from the Interplay era, the company he founded in the 80s. Some of these are some commemorative plaques for the most successful games published by the company. “I finally got around to buying back my old Interplay memorabilia and it’s a real treasure,” Fargo explained to X. “I was talking to a friend of mine inside Bethesda today and apparently this poster is pretty rare. It was for a trade show and some publicity in the Washington DC area, and it wasn’t made for consumers. Has anyone seen this out there?”
How the industry is changing
At the time, the Software Publishers Association (SPA) awarded games that reached certain sales milestones. Fargo noted that the SPA “had a grand event to hand out game awards and plaques commemorating sales.”
His collection includes plaques for:
- Fallout (1991) – over 50,000 units sold (Silver Award);
- Stonekeep (1995) – over 100,000 units sold as of October 12, 1996 (Gold Award);
- Battle Chess (1988) – over 100,000 units sold as of August 20, 1990 (Gold Award);
- Descent (1994) – over 100,000 units sold as of December 11, 1996 (Gold Award);
- Baldur’s Gate (1998) – over 150,000 units sold as of January 31, 2000 (Platinum Award);
- Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (1997) – over 250,000 units sold as of January 14, 1998 (Platinum Award);
- Mario Teaches Typing (1991) – over 250,000 units sold as of October 15, 1993 (Platinum Award).
You may not have missed the fact that the sales of these games, which were award-winning at the time, are not exactly considered huge today. “In the old days, when you sold 50 or 100 thousand units you got rewards, now it’s the end of your career,” Fargo commented ironically and bitterly.
In short, the industry has transformed over the decades and what were once seen as successes would now be glaring failures in strictly numerical terms.
