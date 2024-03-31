Going against tradition is not always the answer. Fortunately with Infinix this is not the case, as the company has managed to challenge the established leaders by offering a cell phone with an impressive set of features and attractive price. This is the Infinix Note 30 VIP.

Manufactured by Infinix, a Chinese brand recognized for offering advanced technology at affordable prices, the Note 30 VIP has captured the attention of the industry thanks to its elegant design and exceptional performance.

One of the most notable features of this device is its extraordinary memory capacity. With a combination of 12GB of physical RAM and 9GB virtual, the Note 30 VIP It reaches a total of 21GB of RAM, allowing for fluid multitasking and unparalleled performance even in the most demanding applications.

Equipped with a powerful Octa-Core MediaTek Diensity 8050 processor running at 3GHz, This device offers exceptional responsiveness, especially for gaming fans.

The screen of Note 30 VIP It is a true gem, with a 6.67 inch AMOLED screen and one FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, guaranteeing impressive visual quality. Additionally, its 120Hz refresh rate provides a smooth and immersive viewing experience.

In the photography department, the Note 30 VIP does not disappoint. With a triple main camera system led by a 108MP sensor, This device captures high-quality images with exceptional clarity and detail, both day and night.

In terms of battery life, the Note 30 VIP stands out with a 5000mAh battery and a load 68W fast, lor that guarantees hours of intensive use without the need for constant recharges.

Additionally, the device features a JBL sound system that provides an unmatched listening experience, further elevating its appeal.

With a priceor initial of $9,099 pesos and available through authorized distributors such as Sam's Club, Liverpool, Sears and Suburbia, the Infinix Note 30 VIP It is positioned as an irresistible option for those looking for a powerful mobile phone full of advanced features without having to spend a fortune.