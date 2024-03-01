Service is service and schnapps is schnapps? Not exactly. According to the Federal Labor Court, employees can be expected to be available to a certain extent during their free time.

Even in bed? When employees have to be available and when not is not an easy question. Image: Picture Alliance

DThe question of whether employees have to be reachable by their employer outside of their working hours has been a concern for labor courts for a long time. The LAG Thuringia had already taken a clear position in 2018 (judgment of May 16, 2018 – 6 Sa 442/17) and derived the right of an employee to be unavailable during free time from the general personal right protected by the constitution. The LAG Schleswig-Holstein took a similar view in a recent judgment (dated September 27, 2022 – 1 Sa 39 öD/22) and came to the conclusion that an employee is not obliged to send business SMS messages due to his right to be unavailable during his free time employer to read. Reading work messages and also accessing rosters on the Internet are part of the work owed and thus work performance. This is not something you should do in your free time.

The Federal Labor Court (judgment of August 23, 2023 – 5 AZR 349/22) saw it differently. It overturned the decision of the LAG Schleswig-Holstein. As an emergency paramedic, the employee had to expect short-term roster changes due to the working time regulations in place in his company. He therefore had the additional obligation under his employment contract to read his employer's SMS in order to find out about any changes to the roster.