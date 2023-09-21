Mexico.- A little dog was caught red-handed upon being discovered eating directly from the shepherd’s tromp.

On the TikTok account @jose.bahena3, he shared the funny video of a dog on a table eating al pastor meat.

“When you go for your tacos and suddenly your desire disappears“, reads the video with audio used for comic purposes.

Users reacted to the video and many were concerned about the dog’s situation.

The dog was surprised / Photo: Capture

“There, poor thing, what has happened to him? Pay him for him and don’t do anything to him.” “I hope they didn’t hurt him later because they get hit hard when you find them like that.”

The dog ate very well that night / Photo: Capture

“It gives me peace of mind to know that at least it’s not a dog because a dog doesn’t eat a dog.“.

Many users took the video with humor, even mentioning that the dog was the taquero.

Video: Puppy is caught biting a shepherd’s top

