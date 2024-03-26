Arianna David, guest on Cinque Minuti by Bruno Vespa, tells how she has been facing the disease that haunts her for thirty years

Every day many people suffer from diseases of all types. Some pathologies accompany us for entire years, modifying and totally changing our lives. The important thing, in every illness, is to seek the right help both from a medical and psychological point of view. In fact, every pathology is accompanied by a series of complications, including on a psychological level. He spoke precisely about this delicate topic Arianna Davidwho was hosted by Bruno Vespa, talked about his illness and its implications.

Arianna David

Arianna David is a presenter, actress and former Italian model. Winner of Miss Italy In the 1993 at just 20 years old, in the following years he continued to work in the entertainment world. Her debut dates back to 1991, when at the age of 18 she began working in the world of television with Rai. After winning the competition his life changed, but not in a positive way in every respect.

In fact, from 1993 onwards, Arianna David began to suffer from a widespread and very difficult to manage pathology. The woman, guest of Bruno Vespa to Five minutes, talks about his experience and the difficulties he has had to face over the last 30 years. Arianna suffers from anorexia and since winning Miss Italy, she has found herself having to manage this complicated situation. The woman says that she never recovered from anorexia, given that she had cyclical problems relapses. Arianna explains to Bruno Vespa who currently weighs 46kg and wears a size 34. The former model says:

“I weigh 46 kilos and am a child's size 34. When you get sick with this type of disease, if we can call it that, it never comes out of it. You constantly have relapses, whatever happens to you in life, unfortunately, you always take it out on food. In this period of my life I am suffering from anorexia nervosa, I am so nervous that I never have an appetite and this leads me to not eat.”

Bruno Vespa talking to his guest, he asks her how it is possible to eat only a plate of green beans in a day, and the woman explains:

“I also train in the gym. But I don't look at calories or what's on my plate, the problem is that I'm not hungry”

The actress, at the end of her interview, decided to dedicate a thought to all the people who currently, or in the past, are suffering from the same pathology as him. Arianna David says: