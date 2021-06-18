In the third and final season of ‘The Kominsky method’ (Netflix) one of the favorite cinematographic couples of the big screen, the one formed by Michael Douglas, 76, and Kathleen Turner, 66, come back to life. The two actors were the stars of the 80s thanks to the team they formed in ‘After the Green Heart’, ‘The Jewel of the Nile’, and especially ‘The War of the Rose’ (1989). The famous couple plays in ‘The Kominsky Method’ two divorcees (Sandy Kominsky is Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner is Roz Volander) who meet again several years after living apart.

The couple’s relationship is further ignited when she arrives in Los Angeles to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) and her boyfriend Martin (Paul Reiser). The landing of Kathleen Turner in ‘The Kominsky method’ seeks to cover the gap left by Alan Arkin, who co-starred in the series giving life to Norman Newlander, the great friend of Sandy Kominsky, who now faces his aging without his old colleague and with the presence from your ex. Married since 2000 to Catherine Zeta-Jones, and in love with Spain, Michael Douglas is surprised by the reception of ‘The Kominsky method’ among the youngest. “Even my children like it, they don’t like anything I do.”

-Does Netflix seem to have found a niche with its series for the ‘baby boom’ generation?

-Exactly. I think there is a need for an authentic portrayal of mature characters on television and film. It has been a private audience for content for a long time. There is a great public hungry for these types of stories because in old age it is better to find funny rather than tragic subjects. I was also surprised by how well received the series has been by the youngest, my children’s friends know me more for this series than for my character in Marvel. Even my kids like it, and they don’t like anything I do.

-In the third season the character of Alan Arkin dies, and his ex-wife returns played by Kathleen Turner. What is it like to work with her again?

-Katheleen has returned because it was already in the second season and Chuck, the producer, already saw the possibilities it offered to fiction. Kath is wonderful and we know we have chemistry.

–Now that you’re working with Katheleen again, would you be doing the second part of ‘War of the Rose?

-In the first we ended up both dead, so it would be very difficult to go back.

-When your wife made ‘The Legend of Zorro’, Catherine said that the only movie she would make with you would be the ‘remake’ of ‘The War of the Rose’.

-I would do something else with her. I don’t think it’s a good idea to shoot a movie in which Catherine was my love interest. We have a great project, but we don’t want to reveal it yet.

-In Hollywood everyone wants to do ‘remakes’. Why is there so little imagination?

-I do not know. This is a very different business than a few years ago, but I think we have improved because in Hollywood there is more equality and a great disparity.

-What is your objective at the moment?

-Be healthy. Sometimes people spend more time being nice to strangers than people close to them. We make efforts with people we don’t know. When you have a good relationship with your partner, with your children you must protect and nurture them so that you do not have to regret it later.

-Do you use the internet?

-Catherine taught me. I was one of those people who only knew how to use email, but my emails went to my secretary and she faxed them to me. Now I have more control and the truth is that it allows me to be practically everywhere. I love video conferencing and digital meetings.

-How often do you see yourself on screen?

-When you get old, you calm down. I think I look more like my father because now I have more fun than before. Ambitions died and I have more opportunity to enjoy.

-Do you feel less ambitious?

-Only in terms of my acting career. Each one sets their priorities in life; at the beginning my career was the first and the family the second. I don’t think you can ever find a balance between the two. I don’t think there is a way. When I have had enough professional experience, I have understood the importance of keeping a family together. Today I work with other priorities.

-What amuses you about your career?

-The acting gives you the opportunity to continue developing characters and I love that, but also to do other things within the industry. When you read something good, you have the opportunity to produce the project that you like and as a producer I try to find relevant content.

-What is the secret of a successful project?

-Always the script. What makes a movie good is having a solid structure, whether it’s scary or exciting … You look at it and see that the structure works, then you execute it to the best of your ability, extending a situation until you see the heart come to life. . Sometimes the actors only care about their characters and tend to forget the story, lose the sense of what happens, and then, unless you have a very good cast, the result is disastrous.

-What do you like about Mallorca when you go on vacation?

-There is a great culture, there are beautiful crossroads, a wonderful history, it is an island where many civilizations converge.