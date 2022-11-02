Rome, teacher-student flirt. The 16-year-old’s parents find out everything

A few months after the case of the Montale schoolin which the head teacher she ended up in the crosshairs of critics for having one history with one studenta new one breaks out controversy for the advances of a professor 35 years old towards one of his students 16 years oldalways a Rome. This time the finished school in the crosshairs is the Lyceum Pilo Albertellithe classic in Esquilino, a stone’s throw from the station Terms. The family of a 16-year-old girl – we read in Repubblica – has discovered the chat on Facebook between her daughter and her teacher. Among the passages that have angered parents the most are those in which the teacher invites the girl a go out together for a alcoholic toastdespite the minor age of the girl.

The family decided to report the case to Repubblica, complete with screenshots of the messages that the daughter received from her professor, and the case immediately became the media. “Here it sucks– writes the teacher – keep my number of cell phone “. The professor also invites the student to speak to him. Because – it is thus justified via message – “hates subordination“. The exhortation to cancel the distance between roles is a constant. Even when she tells him: “But I can’t do it, she is stronger than me”. And when she succeeds she admits: “I tried hard.” Among the passages that have made the family members more irritated are those in which the professor invite the girl to dating to have a drink. “Come on, when you finish, beer right away“. The facts date back to last June, the teacher now teaches in another school and, urged on the episode, he trenches himself behind the silence:” I had so many students, I don’t remember. I do not want to comment“.

