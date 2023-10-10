Gravel paths in cemeteries can be a major obstacle for people with reduced mobility. Gert van Es also knows this, who with his wife regularly visits their son’s grave in Breukelen: “It is more difficult with a walker, let alone with a wheelchair.” And there have been several cases where the elderly did not know more. how to get to their loved one’s grave.
#longer #loved #grave #gravel #Tears #eyes
Presidential elections | Mika Aaltola collected the required number of supporter cards
Policy|Presidential electionsMika Aaltola's support association says that it has collected the number of supporter cards necessary for Aaltola's candidacy.For president...