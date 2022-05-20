Home page politics

On May 23, 2022, Deutsche Bahn wants to start advance sales for the 9-euro ticket. However, the measure from the relief package still has to be passed by the Bundestag and Bundesrat. © aal.photo | imago

For 9 euros throughout Germany: possible with the 9-euro ticket. Deutsche Bahn is now announcing the start date for advance sales of the monthly ticket.

Berlin – Deutsche Bahn has officially announced the start date for the Advance sale of the 9 euro ticket announced, which comes as a measure from the 2022 relief package. According to this, consumers can buy the inexpensive 9-euro monthly ticket from DB from May 23, probably for all three months from June to August. But there is still a catch, which is why 9-euro ticket in advance could be on the brink.

Because the prerequisite for the start of advance sales is that the Bundestag and Bundesrat approve the project from the 2022 relief package in the coming week. However, the hurdle does not seem to be that small at the moment, as various federal states are blocking the cheap 9-euro monthly tickets, which you can buy in Hamburg, for example, not only from the HVV, but also from Deutsche Bahn can. threaten. Countries like Bavaria and Lower Saxony are threatening a boycott because they fear they will be stuck with the cost of the 9-euro ticket.

Buy a 9-euro ticket from May 23: Available from Deutsche Bahn in the app navigator, from ticket machines and in DB travel centers

According to statements by Deutsche Bahn, that is the case 9 euro ticket from May 23, 2022 then available via the DB Navigator app and all other digital rail channels. Deutsche Bahn let consumers know this on Sunday, May 15, 2022, so that travelers with the Travel across Germany by bus and train with a 9-euro ticket be able. “It will also be available at around 5,500 Deutsche Bahn ticket machines and in over 400 DB travel centers in train stations,” it said.

The inexpensive monthly ticket entitles travelers to travel nationwide on local public transport for nine euros. Trains such as the ICE, IC or EC are excluded from the savings offer.

Nine-euro ticket valid for the months of June, July and August – request for extension until December

In June, July and August, the nine-euro ticket is intended to give consumers the opportunity to travel nationwide in local and regional transport in order to – just like the planned one Tank discount for diesel and petrolfrom the June 1 comes into effect and at the gas stations for chaos could worry that child bonusthe Energy flat rate and the Hartz IV grant – people inside Germany to relieve due to the increased costs.

Furthermore, the cheap savings offer should also serve another purpose. The 9-euro ticket as a taster offer is intended to motivate convinced drivers to increasingly opt for bus and train as their preferred means of transport. With the 9-euro ticket, there is “a unique opportunity to get more people excited about local public transport and climate-friendly rail in the long term,” explained Jörg Sandvoß, head of the responsible railway subsidiary DB Regio. To do this, the 9-euro ticket must first be approved by Parliament and then the Bundesrat in the coming week.

A push by the left is pushing for an extension of the 9-euro ticket. You extend the offer until December to start with the 9-euro ticket “a booster for bus and train” to accomplish.

Important exception for the 9-euro ticket: inexpensive monthly ticket only valid for the respective month

According to Deutsche Bahn, the 9-euro ticket will always be valid from the first to the last day of each month. If you only buy a 9-euro ticket in the middle of the month, the monthly ticket can only be used for the remaining half of the month. This means that the nine-euro ticket cannot be carried over to the following month.

Buy a 9-euro ticket for June, July and August: a monthly ticket for all months should be available from May 23rd

Good news for travelers looking to buy a €9 monthly ticket. Because as soon as the The Bundestag and Bundesrat have waved the project through, it should be possible to buy tickets for all three months at the same time from the start of sales on May 23rd. This means that interested parties do not have to buy the 9-euro ticket every month.

The federal government is financing the project by transferring 2.5 billion euros to the states to compensate for the loss of income.

9-euro ticket from the 2022 relief package: costs and financing for a dispute between the federal and state governments

However, the planned financing of the measure from the relief package is causing a dispute between the federal and state governments. Bavaria’s transport minister, for example, recently joined the discussion in the politics and threatened with Bavaria’s blockade in the Bundesrat. If the federal government believes that it can be applauded on the back of the federal states for a three-month consolation and that others should pay the bill, then it has been hugely mistaken,” said Bavaria’s Minister of Transport Christian Bernreiter (CSU). German press agency in Munich.

A few weeks ago, Saxony’s transport minister was critical of the federal and state financing plans. “Now the Federal Ministry of Transport is trying to pass some of these costs on to the federal states and to offset them against the public transport Corona rescue package,” said Martin Dulig, according to a statement. “But if you order, you have to pay,” the SPD politician continued in Dresden.