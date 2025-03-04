It must have been in May 2017, presumably between the penultimate and the last matchday of the Bundesliga season. In any case, Michael Reschke recalls, Xabi Alonso was in a relaxed constitution at dinner, although Bayern had just had a wild game in Leipzig on the penultimate matchday of the said season (final score: 5: 4 for Bavaria). A game for the Alonso from the incorruptible Kicker had been awarded a grade 5, as well as his next man in midfield, the very young Joshua Kimmich. But he was long ago, or maybe he was never in it about the phase in which Alonso was offended by such games. In May 2017 he was immediately before his career end as a player, and he was determined to take a year break. Then Michael Reschke, then technical director at FC Bayern, asked him to dinner in a restaurant in Munich-Grünwald.