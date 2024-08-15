One of the natural phenomena that generates the most fear In the United States it is the San Andreas faultwhich affects mainly to California and that means a significant shift of tectonic plates generating really important earthquakes throughout the region. Many people have doubts about when this event would be activated, and ChatGPT responded on the topic.

The chat that was created by artificial intelligence, which responds based on the data collected by the tool, He said it is “impossible” to know when the San Andreas fault will occur in Californiabut still came to the conclusion that the citizens of the region They must be prepared for it to happen at any time..

ChatGPT explained that Specialist scientists studied the phenomenon for years and were never able to predict the exact moment when it would occur.but they say it has the potential to generate a large-magnitude earthquake at any time, which has people living in the state on alert.

Specifically, AI mentions that The highest risk area is the one belonging to southern Californiabecause it has not experienced a major earthquake on this section of the fault since 1857 and this means that it has been accumulating an enormous amount of energy over all these years.

“It is crucial that people living in nearby areas be prepared for an earthquake at any time.“, the tool summarizes, causing even greater uncertainty with the answer.

Southern California would be the area most affected by the San Andreas fault Photo:iStock

How to Prepare for a San Andreas Fault Earthquake in California

The Contra Costa County Emergency Department Office has prepared a special document explaining all the recommendations to take to best prepare and take shelter from a San Andreas earthquake in California, and He provided a series of personal advice.