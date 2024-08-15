According to the criteria of
ChatGPT explained that Specialist scientists studied the phenomenon for years and were never able to predict the exact moment when it would occur.but they say it has the potential to generate a large-magnitude earthquake at any time, which has people living in the state on alert.
Specifically, AI mentions that The highest risk area is the one belonging to southern Californiabecause it has not experienced a major earthquake on this section of the fault since 1857 and this means that it has been accumulating an enormous amount of energy over all these years.
“It is crucial that people living in nearby areas be prepared for an earthquake at any time.“, the tool summarizes, causing even greater uncertainty with the answer.
How to Prepare for a San Andreas Fault Earthquake in California
The Contra Costa County Emergency Department Office has prepared a special document explaining all the recommendations to take to best prepare and take shelter from a San Andreas earthquake in California, and He provided a series of personal advice.
- If you are in a tall building, face an interior wall if you are not near a desk or table.
- If you are outside, move to an unobstructed area away from trees.
- If you are on the sidewalk near a building, duck and take cover behind a door frame.
- If you are driving, pull over to the side of the road and stop.
- If you are in a public place, stay away from the counters and do not rush to leave.
- If you are in a stadium or theater, stay in your seat and cover your head by hiding behind your seat.
