When it was announced last year that it was coming to theaters “I am legend 2” It was quite a stir, since 15 years after the premiere the great story starring Will Smith. However, time has passed and we have not been able to have more details about this long-awaited sequel.

That is why if you want to know when this installment would be released on the billboards of VenezuelaDon’t miss the next note.

When does “I am legend 2” premiere in Venezuela?

The film was confirmed by Warner Bros. in March 2022, but so far no official information about its release date has been revealed nor has the start of production been announced.

Although some have speculated that the delay of the film is due to the scandal of Will Smith at the Oscars that year. the sequel’s screenwriter has revealed that plot development is still ongoing.

For this reason, it has been speculated that the film could hit theaters in Venezuela and around the world sometime in 2025. However, there is no official confirmation on this date.

What is “I Am Legend” about?

“I’m legend” is a science fiction film that takes place in a post-apocalyptic future. The story focuses on the Dr Robert Nevilleinterpreted by Will Smithwho seems to be the only survivor in the city of NY together with his German shepherd, after a lethal virus has turned the majority of the population into mutant beings and nocturnal predators.

As the story unfolds, Neville is faced with difficult moral decisions and struggles to maintain his humanity while trying to survive and find a cure for the plague that has left humanity on the brink of extinction. Released in 2008, this film is an exciting and suspenseful journey that explores themes of loneliness, sacrifice and hope in a world on the brink of collapse.

What is the official cast of “I am legend 2”?

The choice of the protagonist “I am legend 2” it has not yet been defined due to the changes that will be made in relation to the ending of the first film. This sequel is expected to be more like the original novel by Richard Matheson and also that it is influenced by the successful series “The last of us”.

The screenwriter Akiva Goldsmanwho returns to the franchise after writing the first installment of this post-apocalyptic story, confirmed these details in an interview with Deadline.

So far, two actors have been confirmed for the cast of the film. Will Smith54, will reprise his role as Dr. Robert Neville, while Michael B Jordan36, known for his outstanding performance in the “Creed” saga, will also be part of the cast.

Willl Smith and Michael B. Jordan confirmed for “I am legend 2”. Photo: Twitter PQT

Finally, it is unknown if Alice Braga (40 years old), who played Anna, and charlie tahan (25 years old), who played little Ethan, will return in this second part. The same goes for dash mihokcurrently 49 years old, who gave life to the infected alpha male from the first film.

