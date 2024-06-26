At the moment there is a dispute Copa America 2024where the Mexican team He already added his first victory against Jamaicawaiting to see what happens in front of Ecuador and Venezuela to find out if they say goodbye in the Group Stage or settle in the quarterfinals, waiting to meet their rival.
For the continental competition, Chivas contributed three footballers: the goalkeeper Raúl ‘Tala’ Rangelthe defender Chiquete Orozco and the far right Roberto Alvarado. Likewise, another who had been summoned by the technician Jaime Lozano was the midfielder Fernando BeltranHowever, in the end he was cut and had to return to join the red and white preseason.
Due to the America CupGuadalajara will not have its three elements for the start of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXsince the local tournament starts next Friday, July 5, while the Group Stage ends on Sunday, June 30. In case El Tricolor fails and does not qualify for the next round, which for now seems complicated, the players could return much earlier to join the squads, waiting to see if they take their vacations or not.
And so Mexico is present in the quarterfinals, the three red and whites would miss Matchday 1 against Toluca, on Saturday, July 6, since that same weekend they would be fighting for the ticket to access the semifinals of the continental competition. If the tricolor team were to be present in the grand final of the America Cupthe Flock would not have its players on Date 2, but if Mexico is eliminated, possibly they could already be incorporated for that comparison against Xoloson Friday, July 12.
In any case, what is a fact is that Chivas He could already have his full squad for Matchday 3, on Tuesday, July 16 against Queretaroalso after Date 4 before Mazatlanon Saturday, July 20, the Liga MX will enter a break to play for the second consecutive time the Leagues Cup against MLSin the binational contest.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Chivas #footballers #report #club #Copa #América
Leave a Reply