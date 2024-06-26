This is the goal with which Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 in their debut in the Copa América.pic.twitter.com/t8UuKSboUR — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) June 23, 2024

Due to the America CupGuadalajara will not have its three elements for the start of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXsince the local tournament starts next Friday, July 5, while the Group Stage ends on Sunday, June 30. In case El Tricolor fails and does not qualify for the next round, which for now seems complicated, the players could return much earlier to join the squads, waiting to see if they take their vacations or not.

Roberto Alvarado 🥵

Fernando Beltran 🔥

Raul Rangel 🧤

Gilberto Chiquete 🧱 The 4️⃣ Rojiblancos that will represent 130 million Mexicans 🇲🇽 in the Copa América 🌎🏆#RedandWhiteOfTheNationalSelection pic.twitter.com/oGf7PHpegK — CHIVAS (@Chivas) May 10, 2024

In any case, what is a fact is that Chivas He could already have his full squad for Matchday 3, on Tuesday, July 16 against Queretaroalso after Date 4 before Mazatlanon Saturday, July 20, the Liga MX will enter a break to play for the second consecutive time the Leagues Cup against MLSin the binational contest.