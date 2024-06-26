Igor Lichnovsky and Diego Valdés with the Chilean national team. From Club América to the world… 🦅🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/oSCJXGprhf — (@pabloagreda7) June 8, 2024

Due to this, the Águilas will not have their full squad for the start of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhich starts next Friday, July 5 with the azulcremas going into action on Saturday, July 6 against the Atlético San Luis in it Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

🚨LAST MINUTE!🚨 Brian Rodríguez and Sebas Cáceres have already reported and are training with the Uruguayan National Team. 🇺🇾✅ COME CHAMPIONS! LUCK IN THE CUP! 👏 pic.twitter.com/7cxzq9sdAj — Resaca Americanista (@ResacaAmerica) May 28, 2024

Depending on what happens, for Matchday 2 before Queretaro The Coapa team would already have some of its players, but what is a fact, for Date 3 against Tigers They would be practically complete, also playing Matchday 4 against Juarezwell after that the Liga MX will enter a pause to dispute the Leagues Cupthe binational tournament against the MLS.