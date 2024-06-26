The Copa America 2024 is being lived in these moments, with the Mexican team playing his first game against Jamaica last week, taking an important victory, but he still has to face Venezuela and Ecuador in it B Groupwaiting to reach the quarterfinals and not stay in the Group Stage.
For the continental competition, the America He contributed players to different nations. Diego Valdes and Igor Lichnovsky to Chili, Brian Rodriguez and Sebastian Caceres to Uruguay, Israel Kings and Julian Quiñones to Mexico and Richard Sanchez to Paraguay.
Due to this, the Águilas will not have their full squad for the start of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhich starts next Friday, July 5 with the azulcremas going into action on Saturday, July 6 against the Atlético San Luis in it Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
To begin with, the Group Phase of the America Cup It ends until Tuesday, July 2, but by then there would already be several eliminated, so some teams would break ranks and depending on whether the same players decide to take their vacations or not, they will be able to join their respective squads.
Depending on what happens, for Matchday 2 before Queretaro The Coapa team would already have some of its players, but what is a fact, for Date 3 against Tigers They would be practically complete, also playing Matchday 4 against Juarezwell after that the Liga MX will enter a pause to dispute the Leagues Cupthe binational tournament against the MLS.
Right now, The Red is staggering in the Group Phase with one point out of six possible, after Matchday 2 was played, so Valdes and Lichnovsky they could report before, same case with Richardgiven that The Albirroja started with a defeat in the Group D.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#América #footballers #report #club #Copa #América
Leave a Reply