🇸🇦 It is breaking the world football market: to the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema, nothing more and nothing less than that of Neymar Jr.

Below is a THREAD with the history of the SAUDI ARABIA 1st Division League🔽 pic.twitter.com/RHXONaFot7

— Soccer Revisionism (@rhdelfutbol) August 14, 2023