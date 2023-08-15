The Brazilian Neymar accepted the offer of the to the hilal of Saudi Arabia and, as reported by the French sports newspaper L’Equipe, in the next few hours he will sign his contract with the Asian club to arrive from Paris Saint-Germain for around 100 million euros.
In this way, with the link between the 31-year-old star and Al Hilal for two seasons and a total of almost 160 million euros for his pocket, the Saudi Professional League is becoming more and more relevant, so we will review when it will meet Ney against other stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al Nassr, and Karim Benzemá, who recently joined Al Ittihad.
When did the Saudi Professional League start?
The 2023/24 Saudi Professional League season kicked off on Friday, August 11, and will run until the weekend of May 27. In that time, 34 days will be played, where one of the great attractions will be the duel between the clubs of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar.
When will Neymar Jr vs Benzemá meet in the Saudi Professional League?
There is very little left for Neymar and Benzema to see their faces again: the match is agreed for the September 1 of this 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Argentine time, for matchday 5 of the Saudi Professional League. Al Ittihad FC led by Benzemá, N’Golo Kanté, Diogo Jota and Fabinho, among others, will be home to Al Hilal led by Neymar, Ruben Neves and Malcom, at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium (Jeddah).
When will Neymar Jr vs Cristiano Ronaldo meet in the Saudi Professional League?
According to the site sports results Flashscore, Ney’s Al Hilal will be the home of CR7’s Al Nassr, for matchday 15 of the local tournament, on November 30, 2023, at MRSOOL Park (Riad), starting at 2:00 p.m. Argentine time.
