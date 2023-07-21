After three disputed days, the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, came to a pause due to the League Cup 2023a contest that starts this Friday, July 21 and ends on August 19, which involves all the teams of the MX League and the MLS.
Once the championship against the North Americans concludes, Mexican soccer will return to its old ways, however, the dates to play both the Day 4 and 5while Date 6 is already agreed to start on Friday, August 25 with the clash between Puebla and juarez.
As has happened on other occasions, the games on Date 4 and 5 could be accommodated during the week at different times, but what is known for sure is what the duels are for said days. For Matchday 4, Puebla will receive the Atlético San Luis, Chivas will visit juarez, Necaxa will be measured to tigers, Lion will before Mazatlan, striped will do the honors to Xolos, America will visit the Atlas, cougars will crash into Toluca, Blue Cross will look for his first win against Saints Lagoon and Queretaro will seek to beat Pachuca.
Regarding Date 5, America is measured at Necaxa in it Aztec stadium, Pachuca will crash into Blue Cross in it Hidalgo Stadium, cougars will visit juarez, Toluca will receive striped in it Nemesio Diez Stadium, Chivas will host Xolosbesides tigers you’ll want to take advantage of your location vs. Saints Lagoon. The other duels are saint Louis in view of Lion, Queretaro against Atlas and Mazatlan against Puebla.
It must be remembered that in the League Cuponly two teams from each group will pass, which is made up of three, so the clubs that are left out will have to keep up once they finish their participation so as not to return completely cold to the MX League. Likewise, the only one who is already located in the round of sixteenth is the Pachucawho is the monarch who added the most points between the Opening 2022 and Closing 2023.
