This Wednesday, October 11, the Club América forward, Julian Quiñonesreceived his naturalization letter that makes him Mexican, in this way, the soccer player of Colombian origin can be considered to wear the colors of the Mexican team of Jaime Lozano when the coach sees fit.
In order to provide great offensive projection for the project towards the 2026 World Cup that will be held between the United States, Canada and Mexico.
It should be noted that it was the player’s wife who was in charge of announcing the news of the successful naturalization process, this by sharing a photograph on her Instagram stories posing with the player, adding the text: “a Mexican is born where he is given the win.”
It must be remembered that prior to the FIFA Date in September, where the Mexican team faced Australia (2-2) and Uzbekistan (3-3), Julián Andrés Quiñones was included in the training work at the High Performance Center (CAR) in order to work with the Tricolor under the supervision of Jaime Lozanoafter at that time it was awaiting approval of the procedure.
Julian Quiñonesdecided to use his social networks to share his photograph with the naturalization letter, adding a brief, but very significant phrase for his fellow citizens: “Long live México Bastards.”
Likewise, in his Instagram stories, Julian Quiñonesshared the moment he arrived at the Coapa facilities, where he was received by his Club América teammates accepting congratulations for obtaining his naturalization.
Julian Quiñones He began his sports career in Mexico in 2015 when he joined the basic forces of Tigres UANL, from there he went on to Venados FCreturned to the university team, but soon left to Wolves BUAPhe again returned with the felines, rising to the first team, moving to Atlas where he became a historic player by being a fundamental part of the two-time Liga MX championship of the red-and-black institution and currently since Apertura 2023 he has been part of the azulcrema team.
