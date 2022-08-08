Jorge Sánchez is the name of the moment in Mexican soccer after signing with Ajax, the biggest club in the Eredivisie. The right-back, born in the basic forces of Santos Laguna and consolidated with América, is waiting to undergo his medical tests to sign a contract and be officially presented as a player for the Amsterdam team.
Ajax is expected to send a statement in the next few hours informing about the hiring of the 24-year-old defender. According to the most recent journalistic reports, the Dutch team bought 80% of the letter of the element of the Mexican National Team and the Eagles will keep the remaining 20% before a possible future sale.
Many fans of Club América and El Tri wonder when Sánchez will be able to make his debut with Ajax. In the first instance, the club has to make the contract official. Once this condition is met, there are two matches on the calendar that could be ideal for the Mexican defender to make his debut.
Jorge Sánchez could have his first minutes as an Ajax player next Sunday, August 14 at the Amsterdam Arena against Groningen on the second day of the Eredivisie season. However, it seems more likely that the former América and Santos Laguna player will make his debut against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday, August 21 at the Sparta Stadion.
In his farewell, Sánchez mentioned that Ajax had been following in his footsteps for a couple of years and that joining the Dutch team is a golden opportunity.
