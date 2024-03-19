In the midst of his ownership with the America club and his recent call to Mexican teamthe moment of Israel Kings I was being extraordinary; However, in the Águilas' second leg against Chivas, the defender suffered a serious blow that forced him to leave the field.
After a crash against Victor GuzmanIsrael Reyes had to be removed in the “cart of misfortunes”, because in the broadcast of the match it was seen how he had an injury caused by the collision with the Pocho.
After the game, Israel Kings He was taken by ambulance to a hospital to be properly treated, and although André Jardine He assured that it was just a wound, a day later he himself America club reported that the player had undergone surgery.
According to the club's medical statement, Reyes received a procedure in which a surgical lavage and plane repair of a wound in his right knee was performed, which is why he had saturation in this part of the leg.
Despite having had a successful operation, Israel Kings He will have to wait for his wound to heal and the sutures to be removed, so although there is no specific information about his time off, which is subject to his evolution, the approximate time is 3 weeks.
The FIFA date will judge in favor of America, since it will not go to Mexican team and buys a little more time so that his player is at 100% and does not miss so many matches. Liga MX and Concacaf.
It was after a sweep of Israel Reyes when his injury occurred, in which the Pocho Guzman. Unfortunately, the subsequent images showed how the skin opened and was reminiscent of Giovani dos Santos' severe injury in 2019, also against the Chivas.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Israel #Reyes #return #América #injury #Chivas
Leave a Reply