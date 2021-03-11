A father telecommuting from home with his son, in London. Carmen Valiño

When the world came to a standstill last year, the 1,000 employees of the Berlin-based tech company Awin went home, opened their laptops and started working from the kitchen or living room. To reduce the stress of telecommuting, management gave its employees Friday afternoons and the experiment was so successful – sales, staff engagement, and customer satisfaction increased – that in January 2021 the company decided go one step further and launch a four-day week for all, with no cuts in wages or benefits. “We firmly believe that happy, engaged and balanced employees produce a much better job,” says the company’s CEO, Adam Ross, in an interview with Bloomberg. “They find ways to work smarter, and they are just as productive.”

After more than a month of testing, the technology company, a subsidiary of Axel Springer, has suffered some technical problems when reducing its working day, such as coordinating the payroll – the employee is free to choose his day off or divide it into two half days – but Ross can no longer imagine going back. After spending six years with one foot in London and one foot in Berlin, he now enjoys one day a week with a clear schedule, allowing him to spend time with his family. Companies used to “take measures for people’s physical health, but never for their mental health,” says the executive. “I see that that is changing, and we want to be an engine for it.”

The formula adopted by this German firm is still extremely residual, but in recent years it has been gaining more followers, especially after the passage of the pandemic, which has accelerated digitization and teleworking. Job posting website ZipRecruiter reports that the proportion of ads that mention a four-day week has tripled in the last three years.

One of the most prominent cases at the international level was the test that Microsoft carried out last August in its Japanese division, which began to operate only from Monday to Thursday. The results revolutionized the sector and made numerous headlines: productivity soared 40%. The daily work was compacted to make better use of the time, as explained by the technology company, and they went from communicating through email to doing it through a chat. Likewise, a limit of half an hour was imposed on the meetings and they were limited to five people.

Another giant that has joined the experiment has been Unilever, a manufacturer of body products. Since December, 81 employees of the group’s New Zealand subsidiary have been working 32 hours a week for three months and if the test works – it will last a year – they could extrapolate the system to its 155,000 employees around the world. “Our goal is to measure performance based on production, not time. We believe that the old way of working is outdated and no longer adequate, ”says Unilever New Zealand Director Nick Bangs.

It will be extended in Spain in 2021

In Spain, the Software Delsol company, located in Jaén, was a pioneer in cutting one day of work a week a little over a year ago and other companies have followed them, such as La Francachela restaurants in Madrid. Delsol assures that the change has been “very positive”, both in productivity and in the mood of the employees, with a reduction in absenteeism of 28% and a growth in turnover of 20%. Of course, they clarify that in return, the daily workday is nine hours, 36 a week.

The large-scale implementation of this formula in Spain could come this year, since Más Madrid and the Government have agreed to finance 50 million euros to companies that adopt this measure, although the small print has yet to be drawn up together with the Ministry of Industry, which will meet with Íñigo Errejón’s party at the end of March.

Some business owners have been quick to contact the promoters of the program, such as Pilar Saiz, who runs the one-star Torrecedo Hotel located in Las Arenas (Asturias), next to the Picos de Europa. “Our philosophy is to create a pleasant environment in which people are comfortable, happy and we can also earn money,” he says on the phone. “We see it difficult to implement, especially in the hospitality sector, but we want to try and the team is obviously delighted.” While waiting to be selected, they already calculate that they will have to incorporate “at least one or two people” to their staff of seven employees to cover the reduction in hours worked, to whom they will be able to pay with the help prepared by the Executive.

According to the draft of the project, the aid will reach around 200 companies, “neither too big nor too small”, in the words of Héctor Tejero, political coordinator of Más País, who rules out businesses with fewer than 6 workers (although it is not a final figure) due to the complexity of adapting to reduced shifts with so few employees.

The aid would cover 100% of the difference in the wage cost per hour worked that the participating company has during the first year, 50% during the second and 25% during the third, although Tejero adds that they are also studying other formulas, how to substitute direct aid for advice to the project companies. In return, companies will commit to maintaining or expanding their workforce and salaries.