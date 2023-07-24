Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/24/2023 – 6:14 am Share

Sexist and misogynistic legislation contributed to creating the image that sport “is a man thing”. Prohibition was instituted by the Estado Novo and regulated during the military dictatorship, in effect for 40 years. Decree number 3,199, published in 1941 under the Estado Novo regime of Getúlio Vargas (1882-1954), was a sexist and misogynistic decree. And quite ambiguous too, because it did not specify the restricted sports. While creating “the bases for the organization of sports throughout the country”, establishing the National Sports Council (CND, extinct in 1993), the text determined that “women will not be allowed to practice sports that are incompatible with the conditions of their nature”.

The ban on football was implicit, and this extinguished a movement that, according to specialists and scholars on the subject, was on the rise, especially in Rio – in the suburbs, there were 15 women’s teams competing against each other, as reported by historian Aira Bonfim, a researcher at the Football Museum, in her book Futebol Mulheres no Brasil – 1914 a 1941.

“This needs to be clear: you can’t prohibit something that doesn’t exist. So we need to emphasize that women were already playing soccer at the time of the ban,” says historian Fernanda Ribeiro Haag, a researcher at the University of São Paulo (USP) and professor at the Uninter International University Center, to DW Brasil. “In the 1930s there was an intense growth of women practicing soccer in Brazil.”

In 1965, already under another dictatorial period, the military regime, the CND made the prohibition clear. By disclosing a list of sports whose practice was prohibited for females, soccer was included.

misogynistic rationale

The argument behind the determination rested on an extremely conservative and patriarchal view of society’s gender roles. In her master’s thesis on the subject, defended in 2015 at USP, historian Giovana Capucim e Silva points out that the focus was on sports practices that entailed “intense physical contact or excessive effort”.

“According to the doctors of the time, the maternal potential of the girls could be harmed”, describes the historian, contextualizing that “they were determined to follow what was understood as the female role in society: the generation of strong children for the nation”.

In her work, she cites the reasoning of the hygienist Belisário Penna (1868-1939), who defended that “the woman will find the true sphere of action, adequate to her sex and her duties, in the performance of the functions of the home, the family, the school and everything that is related to these fundamentals of moralized and healthy societies”.

In the book História das Mulheres do Brasil, historian Magali Engel points out that “motherhood was seen as the true essence of women, inscribed in their very nature”.

Haag adds that the ban supported “the idea that a woman’s body is not suitable for football”, because the sport “would flee from the ideal of femininity”, and it is up to women “to be delicate, fragile and serve motherhood”. “It was linked to the premise that women belonged in the private sphere, not the public sphere,” he explains.

In this context, on May 7, 1940, an ordinary citizen, author of little-known books on morals “and good customs”, extremely conservative, decided to address an open letter, published in a newspaper, to President Vargas. His name was José Fuzeira and he is considered the “culprit” for the bizarre ban.

Fuzeira argued that the female form of football was “nonsense” and that it should not “proceed”. He still argued, emphasizing that he had no “educational or scientific” authority, that the growth of the practice in Rio could spread across the country and harm “the psychological balance of organic functions [da mulher]due to the nature that disposed her to be a mother”.

From there, scholars identify the beginning of a press persecution of the female modality, until the signing of the decree, on April 14, 1941.

Authoritarianism and gender

Although the Brazilian case was emblematic, it followed an international current. “England banned women’s football in the 1920s, and other countries had that discussion as well,” comments Haag. At one point in the 20th century, women’s football was restricted to men in Germany, France and Belgium, among other countries.

The historian highlights, however, these two moments of Brazilian legislation: the 1941 rule and the 1965 rule. “We are talking about Estado Novo, that is, Varguista dictatorship, and military dictatorship. Cuts to the rights of women and other minorities, not by chance, tend to occur in authoritarian contexts.”

Researcher at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), historian Maíra Rosin emphasizes that “in Brazil there is a series of laws that control the female body”. “This 1941 law is contemporary with the one that confines women [que viviam da prostituição] in the red light district of Bom Retiro [em São Paulo]. There is very strong female control and a eugenics-based interpretation that basically says that women are made to work in the domestic space, that their bodies are not compatible with sports practices”, contextualizes Rosin, to DW Brasil.

The legislation was abolished in 1979. And not by chance: historian Haag recalls that it was a moment of social effervescence, with the growth of movements for redemocratization, workers’ struggles and the affirmation of minorities – among them, the women’s issue.

consequences linger

Only four years later, in 1983, the female form of football was regulated in the country. For those who study the subject, this had consequences for women’s involvement with football. And it is one of the reasons that explains the disparity between the teams and the men’s and women’s teams.

Haag sees the modality paying the price to this day, with problems of structure, championship calendar and professionalization, which entails “technical and tactical lag”. “Women are conquering this space with their foot in the door”, she comments. “Even if there is still a continuity of the imaginary that keeps girls and women away from football.”

In conversation with DW Brasil, anthropologist Mariana Mandelli, a researcher at USP, says that “the almost four decades of prohibition have left deep marks on the relationships that women have established and still establish with sport, in playing, cheering and working in general”.

“That discourse that a woman’s foot was not made to wear soccer shoes and that practicing soccer would harm the compulsory functions of motherhood is still present in general”, she assesses.

“Sport shows the body and this brings a series of relationships, from the fear that women stand out more than men, something that lasts until today”, says Rosin. And the male perspective is present even when the analysis is about female talents. The player Marta, for example, considered the best in the world, is often called “Pelé in skirts”. “And it’s not. Marta is Marta and she plays very well, she plays like a woman and is the best.”

“There is always an attempt to ‘masculinize’ the female body that plays football, because the reading is that the woman who plays football leaves the domestic space dedicated to her and takes on an environment that, in the view of these people, would be exclusively masculine”, emphasizes the historian.

In the crowd environment, which men sought to dominate, misogyny – and, in many cases, homophobia – are a consequence of this mentality. A rival team player being offended as a “sissy” or receiving a comment like “it looks like a little woman playing” is nothing more than the ratification of this retrograde and prejudiced thinking.

Big steps have already been taken, and great goals are being scored, as is the case with the visibility that the 2023 World Cup is having. But, as Mandelli ponders, there is still a long process to “change this culture” and finally equalize the conditions between men and women in football.