Home policy

From: Nail Akkoyun

Press Split

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) looks at his smartphone during a Bundestag session. (Archive photo) © Imago

On Reddit, Christian Lindner meets a well-prepared community during a question and answer session. Some of his answers are missing – and are met with ridicule.

Berlin – For years, Christian Lindner has been considered to be a strong rhetorician and quick-witted. For example, last year the FDP leader exposed an activist at a public meeting in Münster when the activist interrupted Lindner and wanted to “take over the shop”. It is therefore no wonder that he was Reddit Q&A However, the fact that he was received with a wave of well-researched questions rather than in a relaxed atmosphere may have surprised the Finance Minister.

Lindner gives an “Ask me anything” on Reddit – the first accusation quickly comes

The Reddit-User “zocktol” wanted to know from Christian Lindner why he, as Federal Minister of Finance, “is sticking to the debt brake in its current rigid form, contrary to the demands of the IMF, OECD, rating agencies and some of the economic experts.” A question that was already widely discussed after the announcement of the “Ask me anythings” and whose answer was eagerly awaited – but it simply did not come.

In response, another user provided a “Christian Lindner-style response” that was apparently designed by the AI ​​software ChatGPT. “Thank you for your answer, ChatGPT Minister,” another user wrote mockingly.

At another point, Lindner did address the debt brake and claimed that it was “ideological to always associate more investment with more debt.” He also refuted the accusation that he was inciting hatred against people receiving citizen’s allowances. “Do we have to look for the pictures of the bulging veins while shouting before the farmers’ protests, where exactly that was done? There’s no point in lying,” replied Reddit user “Brilorodion.”

“Ask me anything” on Reddit In a so-called “Ask me anything” event, users of the social network Reddit can ask questions to invited guests. This includes not only politicians, but also media professionals, musicians and people from the film industry. Whether the written questions are answered is always up to the guest.

Lindner to reveal his professional career in Reddit Q&A session: “Has little to do with my work”

But of course there were also questions from the Reddit community that Christian Lindner answered. The FDP leader was diplomatic and cautious – at least when it came to political questions. It had already been clarified that Lindner was only on Reddit in his capacity as Federal Finance Minister. He was not allowed to answer questions about the FDP or his role within the party. Users were therefore asked to limit their questions to Lindner’s government work or private life.

Speaking of private individuals: The user “Itchy-Toe950” accused Lindner of “repeatedly portraying himself as an entrepreneur” in public. However, today one can find “no reliable information” about his entrepreneurial career, but at most old press releases that “seem to [sic] merely relying on hearsay”.

Lindner reacted sensitively: “I was self-employed a good twenty years ago. With all due respect, that has little to do with my current work.” The FDP leader then explained how he had become self-employed at the age of 18, ran his own advertising agency and his start-up “Moomax” eventually went bankrupt.

The questioner responded promptly and argued that this past had a lot to do with Lindner’s work as finance minister. After all, Lindner repeatedly emphasized his career “as an argument for entrepreneurial and economic competence.” Lindner did not respond further.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Reddit criticism of Lindner and the FDP: “Stop opposition work”

The user “JayMmhkay” provocatively asked whether Lindner was planning to “stop working in the opposition and start working in government” during this legislative period. He then claimed that the FDP always adheres to the coalition agreement. However, he would “continue not to support” “demands or proposals that have not been agreed upon” and do not correspond to the party’s values.

“And how successful is that for you in the polls?” asked user “TetraDax”. According to a recent poll, the FDP would miss out on a place in the Bundestag; Christian Lindner’s party has been hovering close to the five percent hurdle for months. In addition, the Liberals – as well as the Greens and the SPD – suffered two defeats in the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia.

Lindner’s answer to the question of why he preferred to cut social benefits instead of increasing the tax rate for top earners despite the budget crisis and necessary investments was also met with a barrage of “downvotes”. Specialists and managers also deserve fairness, said the 45-year-old. He stands for “a social policy that activates, empowers and motivates instead of just distributing”. The Reddit community united in suggesting that he rethink the “gigantic share of social spending” that pensioners currently cause.

Lindner recommends “Lord of the Rings” series and “House of the Dragon” on Reddit

Christian Lindner, however, was apparently happy to answer questions about his private life. The finance minister was not only asked critical questions, but also for series recommendations. In addition to “For All Mankind,” Lindner recommended two other television series – thus revealing himself to be a fantasy fan. In addition to the “Lord of the Rings” spin-off “Rings of Power,” he also recommended the fantasy epic “House of the Dragon” to users.

Lindner also spoke about a TV report from his school days, from 1997 to be precise, which was posted online a few years ago. In it, the future FDP chairman can be seen together with a school friend; of course, both are wearing suits and driving a Mercedes S-Class – but it was only borrowed, Lindner clarified. “The editors at the time found the 18-year-old founders a bit too boring. So the report was spiced up properly… no problem for me. I can always laugh about it,” said Lindner. (nak)