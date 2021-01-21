Indeed, in 2021, in several regions (their list has not yet been determined), an experiment will begin on the use of “digital twins” of documents in a special mobile application. “A person will have the opportunity to store in his mobile identity card, driver’s license, title, certificate of registration at the place of residence, etc.”, – said Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko… The application can be installed online by uploading documents to it, and then officially confirmed at the MFC. As a result, for example, it will be possible for drivers not to carry their rights with them. “It will be absolutely legal to show a mobile application to a traffic police officer instead of a driver’s license,” he confirmed head of the Ministry of Digital Science Maksut Shadayev.