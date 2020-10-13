Author: Ritu Saraswat

The month of September was full of achievements for women players at the international level. West Indies women player Stephanie Taylor touched the 3000-run mark in T20 international cricket matches. She is the second and the first cricketer from the West Indies to achieve this feat in both international and women’s cricket. Prior to Stephanie, this success was given to Suzy Bates of New Zealand. In the top 5 list of men and women cricketers who have scored the most runs in T20 International, the women occupying the first two places are giving a clear message that the male authoritarian society should no longer be under the illusion that it is dominated by sports.

Pointed to shoes

The second achievement is that the Brazilian Football Federation has decided to give the women’s team a salary equal to that of the male team. That is, equal pay will be given to male and female players playing on behalf of the national team. Australia, Norway and New Zealand are countries where this rule is already in force. But these countries are the exception. In other countries, women players still have not got this right. Brazilian women’s football players also did not find it easily. He struggled long for this. In the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Brazilian star footballer Marta de Silva pointed to his shoes after scoring his sixteenth record in the World Cup in a match between Australia and Brazil on 13 June 2019 due to his faith and passion. . She was wearing shoes with the logo of ‘Go Equal’ in support of equal wages.

Not only this, in November 2019, Brazilian women soccer players protested against lower wages than male players, reducing the goal score by 20 percent during a match as they received 20 percent less salary than their male teammates. is. His struggle finally worked, and in September 2020, the Brazilian Football Federation decided to give him a salary equal to the men’s team. Despite decades-long campaign globally and many laws for equal pay, women still get lower wages than men for equal work. Various human rights organizations from the United Nations could not help much in eradicating this disparity.

A new contract list of Indian cricket team and Indian women’s cricket team was released in March 2019. In this list of BCCI, the salary of women cricketers is 90 percent less than that of male cricketers. If there is a belief that women players are inferior to men, it is not true because last year Mithali Raj of the women’s team became the first female cricketer to play 200 international ODIs. With this, Mithali Raj has also surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli in terms of scoring the highest average while chasing the target.

This situation of unequal pay is all over the world. The American women’s soccer team has become the highest four-time world champion so far. He won the titles in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. The American women’s football team has long been struggling for equal pay. Team members also went to court for this but their appeal was rejected. Recently Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden said that he supports America’s women’s team with the same salary as men and would meet the team’s demands if he became president. It is generally argued that women are inferior to men in terms of physical strength for not giving equal pay to women sportspersons.

John McEnroe had said in a tweet in 2017 that Serena, who played first in women’s tennis, would have been ranked 700th if she had played with men. Tennis star Bobby Riggs also said the same irrational things in the seventies. He claimed that there is no power in women’s tennis. She challenged then number one female player Billie Jean King. Bobby Riggs’ defeat in this match played in 1973, promoted as the ‘Battle of Sexes’, not only embarrassed him publicly but also helped establish women’s professional tennis. Billie Jean King continues her struggle for equality and social justice even today. In 2017, Billy addressed students at North Western University, saying, “Equal pay for equal work should not be a dream.” This should be one of the reward of freedom for your generation. It is very important to make this world better. ‘

Amendment of charter

As such, many countries are now talking about promoting the participation of women in sports. In 2004, the Olympic Charter of Athletics was amended to advocate for women’s equality. This amendment also took effect. In 2008, women’s participation in the Beijing Olympics reached 42 percent. It is certain that women are not inferior to men at any level, but men do not get this from the embrace of the authoritative global system. That is why they try to marginalize women using all the tricks. Surprisingly, the rule of equal pay is applicable for equal work around the world, yet women are constantly facing this gap in the playground which is an open contempt of human rights.