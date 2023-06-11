When will we witness the end of wars and crises?
Can we witness a world free of crises and wars? For most countries to turn to a zero-problem policy, for world peace to prevail and for human-caused disasters to end, the result of which is wars, famine, killing and destruction. This in itself is an unattainable dream, but at the very least we hope that the problems will end in our Arab environment, which has gone through a very difficult period. As crises erupted in several Arab countries, four of those countries are in dire need of peace and revival.
Among these countries is Syria, which was afflicted by a bloody decade, the result of which was massive destruction in most Syrian cities, the displacement and displacement of nearly half of the population, the killing of thousands and the destruction of the infrastructure of a country that was glorified in terms of peace and security, and we hope that the coming years will bring the revival of this wounded country But at the very least, we know that Syria is heading towards stability, and most of what it needs is civil peace, healing the wounds of the past, and moving to the stage of reconstruction.. This is in Syria, but what about the countries that are still stuck in the cycle of war and destruction, such as Yemen, Libya, and Sudan?
In fact, we are optimistic that Yemen will return as it used to be sung by “Happy Yemen” with the determination of its people, as establishing peace has become an inevitable necessity, as the issue is no longer linked to disputes over gains, but has become linked to the people’s strength, and the country’s ability to secure people’s basic needs, according to UNICEF. 6 million Yemeni children need urgent support and are a step away from starvation, while more than 15 million people, including 8 million children, need basic services such as water and others. After the Yemeni armistice, we hope that there will be development on the political track, and that all parties agree on Political solutions that satisfy everyone, with the aim of devoting themselves to boosting the Yemeni domestic product, rebuilding the economy, and returning to a formula that drives advancement.
Libya is also close to a solution if all parties agree on a political quota that ends the conflict, promotes the existence of one country that includes all, and moves the stalled political track, and there may be agreement to form a short-term government for a period of six months with the aim of holding elections, to end the file of parliamentary elections at the end of the year. And the presidential elections at the beginning of the new year, and with this we may be heading to a new phase that opens the door to ending armed manifestations, and an actual transition to political action, so that the military conflict turns into a political one that can be controlled, and in this context there must be no exclusion, or attempts to reject parties Certain, but to open the door to all recognized national parties, which had a role in the protection of the Libyan state.
The thorny file remains the Sudanese file, as the wound is still bleeding, and this country needs to establish peace immediately, as Sudan will not bear a long-term conflict, and despite the armistice, the humanitarian reality is very bad amid a great shortage of food and medicine, and the difficulty of the movement of international parties wishing to Help, thousands are trapped or on the way to escape to join those who have been displaced to safe areas at home or to neighboring countries, and only negotiations can resolve reality, and it is necessary to sit at one table, and solve the crisis in a way that guarantees the security of the population and ends the war as soon as possible, and perhaps a “group of friends” Sudan,” which includes the UAE, the United States, and Arab and European countries, succeeds in pushing the parties to stop the fighting, pass humanitarian aid, work to abide by the agreement to protect civilians, support the United Nations mission, and work to preserve national institutions.
Emirati writer
