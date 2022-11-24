At the beginning of their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Uruguayan National Team drew 0-0 against their South Korean counterpart in a match with very few dangerous situations for the goals and highly contested in the middle of the field. Diego Alonso’s team could not decipher the tactical scheme that coach Paulo Bento proposed and that his players carried to perfection on the playing field.
Uruguay came to this World Cup with a squad mixed between youth and experience that made “La Celeste” think as one of the possible surprises of this tournament, but this match showed a version far removed from what the Uruguayan public expected.
Now, with one point, they will have to go out and win the next match against Portugal so as not to suffer on the last date in view of a possible qualification for the round of 16. This match, which has become vital for the aspirations of the South American team, will be held next Monday, November 28 at 4:00 p.m. in what will be the last match of that day’s soccer day.
Let’s remember that Portugal has a team full of stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva or Bruno Fernandes among many others but that it has not been able to demonstrate its best collective game and for this reason it is not classified as one of the favorite teams to win the title of World Champion.
The team led by Diego Alonso depends on itself to qualify for the next phase but it will have to improve its level a lot if it wants to compete with the best teams and fulfill the title of “surprise” in this World Cup. Anything can happen for a team like Uruguay that brings out its best game and level in extreme situations.
