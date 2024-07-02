Club Tigres UANL reported to preseason training in early June in the Riviera Maya and later returned to Nuevo León to prepare for their Liga MX Super Cup match against Club América last weekend where they fell 2-1 in Carson, California. For now, they are preparing for their appearance in the 2024 Apertura Tournament and 2024 Leagues Cup.
But at the same time that they are experiencing the movements in their squad with the ups and downs, the presence of youth players in national teams will soon have the return of Marcelo Floresan element that was part of the 2024 Copa América with the Mexican National Team that he directs Jaime Lozano and was eliminated last weekend.
The young Mexican did not have any official activity in the three Group Stage matches that the Tricolor played against Jamaica, Venezuela and Ecuador, but it represented the first major tournament that the footballer has attended.
The board would have granted him a few days of vacation Marcelo Floresafter more than a month concentrated with the Aztec team, so he would not be part of the first date of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
The feline team will make its debut in the competition this Saturday, July 6 at ‘El Volcán’ in the corresponding Matchday 1 receiving Club Necaxa, a match that will be the presentation of Veljko Paunovic on the bench in the First Division.
