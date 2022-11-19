The team of tigers was left to duty in the league of the tournament that ended, however, now with the arrival of the coach Diego Cocca After the dismissal of Miguel Herrera, the two-time Mexican helmsman wants to make the cats a winning team.
Changes are expected in the new helmsman’s squad, where players are already beginning to come out and where the arrival of other footballers is already speculated.
For now, the team is on vacation, and they must report the next monday november 28 to carry out the corresponding medical and physical tests.
After that, on Wednesday November 30 the club will travel to Cancun to begin work, and will return on Saturday December 10 to Monterrey, where they will do some work and immediately spend the holidays in the company of their loved ones.
The tigers They will be making their debut in the Clausura 2023 Tournament against Santos Laguna, when on Sunday, January 8, they enter the TSM Corona field in their tournament debut.
