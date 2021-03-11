When I was a teenager I heard my father say, “Politics is crap.” I grew up, I became a wife, mother, grandmother … many governments passed. I was watching my country (although I arrived very small from Germany I consider it my country), over the years it collapsed. And I am very tired. I can’t stand the word “crack”, and Argentines live it every day.

I do not understand anything about politics, but I always thought that the one who dedicated himself to that was a person with a desire to improve Argentina, to be the one they told me and I did not know again. And I wonder, what kind of person becomes a judge, what morals does he have, when he does not protect so many harassed women who denounce again and again, and end up dead? How do they let criminals go free, justifying them, without thinking about the victims? Because each death destroys a whole family. And each robbery, according to its magnitude, destroys the economy of a company. When will our deputies and senators deign to pass laws that punish once and for all?

For that they are paid, and all they do is fight, attack each other … they forget that they are owed to the people, not to the government of the day and not even to their party. It is not good to vote en bloc when you realize that your vote hurts people.

I felt a lot of pain when the Formosa thing came up. More than 7,000 people living for more than 7 months in subhuman conditions. And the governments? What about “human rights”? I do not know, I thought that with the pandemic all the political parties would unite, helping all together to get ahead. And as a finishing touch the vaccines. We were told that the health personnel always first, but nevertheless we were not the ones who stopped appreciating the enormous effort they are carrying out. There was never talk of “strategic personnel”. To take away those vaccines that belong to them by right is a slap in the face. And they deserve to be asked for forgiveness. If my father knew, he would say “you were right, Daddy, what crap politics is”.

Marion muetescu

Chronic inflation: “The solution is politics”

This scourge that we dragged for 80 years and that Peronists, military, radicals and Cambiemos could not control, except for a brief exception, is not solved even with Price Control, Maximum Prices or Care Prices. Nor with threats of fines, closures, prisons, and capital punishment, as demonstrated by the history of mankind from 4,000 years ago.

However, the way forward to eradicate it is no secret, because with the exception of a few countries, all those that have had inflation, have been able to reduce it to annual rates lower than our monthly rates. In 2020, our country was in sixth place in the world ranking with 36% annually, preceded by Venezuela with 6,500%; Zimbabwe with 622%; Lebanon 85%; and Suriname with 50%.

According to those who know, the solution to reduce it is not economic, but political, since to eliminate the monetary issue that causes high inflation, originated in the chronic deficit that we drag, it is necessary to reduce the oversizing of the State, eliminating ministries and secretariats , gradually reducing subsidies to public rates and social assistance and replacing it with genuine work. And this can only be generated from the reduction of taxes and fees, which currently discourage investment and the demand for employment.

Ricardo E. Frías

Asks the President about VIP shots

Every day, we learn about those vaccinated in different parts of our country, from hospitals that vaccinated irregularly.

These vaccines were intended for people with essential activities such as doctors and all health personnel.

Unfortunately that did not happen and many of them and adults who did need it lost their lives.

Mr President, I ask you: do you still think that skipping the line is not illegal?

So do you teach law?

Rosa Maria Cassani

“Gentlemen citizens, I am not being able to govern”

If Alberto Fernández had the masculine attributes that he boasts so much about, he would give a serious and forceful message on the national television channel to the population, to the citizens of our country. The message that I, if I were him, would give is: “Citizens of my beloved country, the Argentine Republic, I am not being able to govern as most of you would like, and I would like. The vice president pressures me with her wishes and not only changes my decisions, but also pressures me to change my collaborators ”.

I got tired. I ask all those who want to defend the Republic to take to the streets in all the cities and towns of the country to demand that the hierarchies and the division of powers be respected in accordance with the current National Constitution.

Joseph Brunetta

Thanks a doctor’s management in the face of an outrage

I want to thank Dr. Fernando Crespo, renowned doctor from Paraná, who, in the face of my complaint via email, for the terrible care received at the Guardia del Iteo (Institute of Traumatology) of which he is a part, on the night of 9/2, for part of a resident doctor, who left me planted like a vase without attending to me for 50 minutes and who forced me to withdraw, I was the only patient, after I went there due to excruciating pain caused by three chronic herniated discs and that between Other things prevent me from sitting down, Dr. Crespo did not hesitate to call my house and present his apologies and tell me that together with the medical director they had given this inconsiderate doctor a good reprimand.

These novice doctors, before embracing the coveted title, should embrace that maxim of medicine that reads: “Sometimes heal, always comfort”.

To think that an old man can enter for a broken hip and do the same to him makes me shudder.

German Guglieri

Received a ticket for a derecognized vehicle

I have received a fine from the GCBA for an alleged infraction that it does not describe nor can I discover, made in December 2020, to a vehicle canceled due to theft and subsequent loss for which my insurer paid total loss. To solve it, I cannot access a controller via the system and it is the second one that comes to me without being able to present myself to discuss it because the system prevents me. It does not allow me to demonstrate that either it is an invention that made it or my previous patent KZI075, which was canceled in 2014, has been re-enabled.

Is it a perverse system to perceive or an administrative lack of control? It is impossible for me to understand.

Adrian mitjavila

