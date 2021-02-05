The main period of the Unified State Exam in 2021 will be held from May 31 to July 2, an additional period – from July 12 to 17, the early USE period this year due to coronavirus has been canceled. According to Head of the Federal Service for Supervision in Education and Science Anzor Muzaev, the postponement of the USE is not expected this year.

“When we made the decision, Rospotrebnadzor experts said that in the face of a pandemic, June this year would be suitable for the USE,” Muzaev explained.

Last year, only graduates planning to enter universities took the USE; in total, about 714 thousand people registered for the exam. Rosobrnadzor said that in 2021 the decrease in the number of those wishing to take the exam will be commensurate with last year. According to the head of the department Anzor Muzaev, the average scores following the results of the Unified State Exam in 2021 may decrease due to the long period of distance learning.

“I think that there will be no increase in average scores, the figures will be roughly comparable to last year. For some regions, the results may be lower. But we are doing everything to prevent this from happening, there are many innovations, including on our websites, ”said Muzaev.

What exams do you need to pass to obtain a certificate in 2021?

To obtain a certificate, graduates who do not plan to enroll in universities will only need to pass the state final exam (GVE) in the Russian language and mathematics. Persons with disabilities, as well as children with disabilities and disabled people, to obtain a certificate, it will be enough to pass only the GVE or the Unified State Examination in the Russian language at their choice.

Until February 10, 2021, demonstration versions of the GVE for graduates who do not plan to enroll in universities in 2021 will be published on the official website of the Federal Institute for Pedagogical Measurements (FIPI).

The main date for the HVE is scheduled from 24 to 28 May 2021. Also, for those who did not pass the GIA-11 on time, the schedule provides for an additional period for the GVE in the Russian language and mathematics. It will take place from 3 to 17 September 2021.