Every year in March the clocks have to be changed. Turn the pointer once and that's enough. However, the direction and the right day are crucial.

Frankfurt – As the time change approaches, people ask themselves the same questions twice every year: Will the hand turn forward or back? Are we in summer time or winter time? Will it get light sooner or later? And above all: When exactly do the clocks have to be changed?

Time change 2024 – When will the clock turn in March?

The time has come on the last weekend in March. The time change to summer time is coming up. This basically means:

The clock will be changed on the night of March 30th to 31st.

The hand is turned forward one hour – from two to three o'clock.

Conversely, on March 31st we have one hour less available. So if you have an important appointment coming up, you should pay particular attention. If you literally miss the time change, you will arrive an hour late.

Mnemonic for the time change can help – In which direction is the pointer turned in March?

As with many other things that are difficult to remember, a mnemonic helps with the time change. Once you've heard it, you won't forget it so quickly. So does the clock have to be turned forward or back? This question should be superfluous – it should be easy to remember, especially for garden fans.

In summer the garden furniture before the house – for example on the terrace or in the garden. Finally, the good weather allows the furniture to be used outside. So if we switch to summer time in March, the clock has to adjust accordingly in front be rotated.

Switching to Daylight Saving Time: Worried about being late?

But it's actually not necessary to worry so much about the time change in March. After all, not all clocks have to be changed manually. Smartphones, radio-controlled clocks and TV sets change automatically. If you have to get up early, you can rely on your cell phone alarm clock as usual. Only analogue clocks have to be set to the correct time by consumers themselves.

Meanwhile, there is always talk about one End of time change discussed. But what would the end of summer and winter time actually mean?? (mbr)