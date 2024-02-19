We are just over a week away from launching Final Fantasy VII Rebirthvideo game that establishes the second part of remakes or reboots that the franchise of square enix, and with that comes the question of whether we will see the game in a short time or if it will take a long time as it did with the previous one. And it seems that the people who work at this company already have some kind of answer that may disappoint fans and not surprise those who already know about these releases.

According to comments by the director of this second installment in particular, Naoki Hamaguchi, It seems that there will be a fairly long wait, which may even take us to the next generation of consoles, since it would take more or less another four years to see the outcome of the story of Cloud and his friends. This is something we've already gone through, given that the first remake was released in March of 2020 and now Rebirth arrives in February 2024practically stepping one day before March.

In his statements he mentions that they have been working on the script for the next game as soon as Rebirth It has been put in gold phase, so it is the same status as with the previous delivery. So, that would imply two paths: that it arrives during the last phase of life of PS5 or PS6 It is already in circulation but it is an intergenerational version to keep the public hooked on this new game.

Here what was mentioned:

Of course I can't say exactly what stage we are at, but we have already made progress on the script and are thinking about certain developments. When we reached the end of Remake's development, we started talking about the sequel with writer Nojima-san, and I think it's safe to say that we're in the same situation today.

With this in mind, we may see Final Fantasy VII Remake 3 until the 2028or in this case, if the world that we will experience in Rebirth, it is possible that it will not take that long and will only add new scenarios such as the northern crater of the final battle and little else. And it is a great coincidence that in the 2027 It is 30 years since the original release, being the perfect anniversary window for this game to be released.

Remember that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth the is launched February 29 for PS5.

Via: Metro UK

Editor's note: It is a fact that for now thinking about the next video game is too early, so we will have to wait a few years to have the outcome. It is possible that we will not have the first trailer until 2026, as happened with Rebirth.