Over the past few weeks, a rumor has spread online that Nintendo is about to announce Switch Pro, a review of their successful hybrid console with updated features. The production of this hardware is an open secret within the industry, with numerous prestigious sources reporting on it with some details; but as you can see, an official statement on the matter has not yet arrived.

And it seems that there is no rush to give it either. Talking With the Washington Post, Doug Bowser – current president of Nintendo America – reasons that with Switch, the generation cycle it is more diffuse than ever. “We are always looking at technology, and how it can improve the gaming experience,” says the executive, implying that there is a starting point when creating new consoles.

We always look at technology and how it improves the gaming experience “It’s not about doing it [simplemente por mejorar]. It’s about how specifically technology can enhance a gaming experience. And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to bring it to existing hardware or platforms, or do you prefer to wait for the next platform? And what is the right kind of gaming experience to go with it? There are a variety of factors that go into it, and it’s something we always contemplate. “

With more than 85 million Nintendo Switch consoles distributed and a prism flexible enough to survive as a desktop and laptop, it is clear that the Japanese company still has a lot of ground to experiment with while its console remains strong in stores, thanks to a catalog of successful first-party games. The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be one of their next big endeavors, but until then we’ll have Metroid Dread, the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes, and more.

