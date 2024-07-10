Viktor Orban calls the next two months of the SVO the most dramatic in a letter to the EU

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping believe that peace talks between Moscow and Kiev could take place this year. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote to his European colleagues following his visits to Russia and China.

In letters sent to European Council President Charles Michel and European Union (EU) leaders, the Hungarian prime minister warned that the next two months of conflict would be “more dramatic than ever.”

Orban said Putin was surprised by Zelensky’s refusal to ceasefire

Orban claims that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are suffering 40-50 thousand casualties per month due to the increased intensity of hostilities. “That is why the Russian president was surprised by the fact that the Ukrainian president [Владимир Зеленский] rejected the proposal for a temporary ceasefire,” he noted.

The politician also called on the EU to launch a peace dialogue without the US, since due to the election campaign one should not expect initiatives from the American side.

Based on my talks, I think there is now a better chance that all possible proposals for a ceasefire and a roadmap for peace talks will be received positively. Viktor OrbanPrime Minister of Hungary

Earlier, the Hungarian Prime Minister revealed Merkel’s role in the conflict in Ukraine

On Tuesday, July 9, it was reported that in a letter to Michel, the Hungarian prime minister revealed the role of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the conflict in Ukraine. In his opinion, if Merkel had remained in power at the beginning of 2022, the conflict would not have started due to her skills in diplomacy. “She [Меркель] “It had the ability, intelligence and skills to isolate conflicts that are harmful to Europe,” the politician believes.

Orban also added that Western countries had made a big mistake by “facilitating the escalation of the conflict.” Thus, instead of the necessary isolation, the situation had only become larger, he noted.

Photo: Sergei Bobylev / Sputnik / Reuters

Summing up his trip to Russia, the Hungarian prime minister assured that he had not put forward any proposals or expressed any opinion on behalf of the European Council and the EU. He added that Putin’s attitude to the situation on the front line “is significantly different from the interpretation” of Zelensky.

Putin sets conditions for starting peace talks with Kyiv

In June, Putin named several conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine and the start of a peace process. Thus, the status of Crimea, Sevastopol, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Zaporizhia and Kherson regions as regions of Russia should be recorded in international treaties. Ukraine should also have a neutral, non-nuclear status and refuse to join NATO.

Zelensky soon rejected Putin’s offer. “These statements are an ultimatum. There is nothing in them other than the ultimatums that have been made before,” he said.

According to the Ukrainian leader, if Putin’s conditions are met, Russia will not stop its offensive.