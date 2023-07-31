The Spanish team faced the match against Japan with the peace of mind of knowing that they had already qualified for the round of 16 of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023, but with tension and the goal of being first in group C.
It was worth it for Jorge Vilda’s team to add a point against the Japanese to certify that first place, but one of the candidate teams to win the title always has to win and not settle for a draw. And in the end neither one thing nor the other.
Spain has been beaten 4-0 against the Japanese team and, in addition to being second in the group, they close this phase with a very bitter taste and still have a lot of work to do.
Now that the all or nothing phase is coming, Spain will have to give their image a wash to avoid the same thing happening against Japan. Let’s see what will be the next commitment of La Roja.
Switzerland vs Spain: Round of 16, World Cup Australia and New Zealand
The Spanish team has finally been in second place in Group C, so it will face the first classified in Group A. In this case, it is the Swiss team that with 5 points has been ahead of Norway, New Zealand and the Philippines.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
TV channel
|
Swiss
|
August 5
|
7:00 AM ESP, 2:00 AM ARG and 11:00 PM MX
|
the 1 tv
From now on the playoffs begin and there is no margin for error. Spain will theoretically go for the most complicated side of the draw by finishing in second position, but even so, it has managed to avoid Norway in the round of 16, which has been second in group A, and the hosts New Zealand, which has finished in third place and therefore is eliminated from the contest.
