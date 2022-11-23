The Spanish team has completed a practically perfect match. Luis Enrique’s men have passed over a rather weak Costa Rica that has faced the one that up to now has shown the best level of the entire world cup.
The offensive passivity of the “ticos” has prevented us from appreciating the true quality that Spain can show in defense.
The midfield has been sublime, as Busquets, Pedri and Gavi have completed a superb game. In the offensive field it is very difficult to improve the benefits that both Marco Asensio and Morata, Ferran, Dani Olmo or Nico Williams have offered in the minutes they have had.
The good performance of Spain has resulted in a crushing 7-0 victory in a match that will go down in World Cup history as one of the best debuts for a national team.
The next game of “la roja” will take place on Sunday, November 27, in a match in which they will have to face off against the German team. Germany has not been able to win on the first day after Japan gave the surprise completing a game that has exceeded the expectations that everyone had about the Japanese team.
Until now we can affirm forcefully that the level shown by the Spanish team is the highest that has been seen in all the matches that have been played in the World Cup. There are reasons to believe.
#Spanish #team #play #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply