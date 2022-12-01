After a crazy match where Spain was eliminated from the World Cup at times, they managed to qualify for the round of 16 of the World Cup. Morata put Luis Enrique’s men ahead after ten minutes, and after the break, in the same way they did against Germany, they turned the score around in five minutes. Japan passes as group leader with six points. The Japanese have achieved what no one expected: beating Germany and Spain and losing against Costa Rica.
Spain had the serten by the handle to get through. It was worth winning, drawing and even losing depending on the result of Costa Rica Germany. Luis Enrique has done a very good job from the bench except for the day in Germany when he made the changes well, but they did not have an effect.
Spain, having passed as second in the group, will have to play next Tuesday against Morocco starting at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish time) at the Education City Stadium, where the first derby in the history of the World Cups will take place in an elimination phase . Achraf Hakimi and Ziyech’s team are already waiting after finishing first in Group F. They will reach the round of 16 unbeaten after beating Belgium and Canada and drawing against Croatia. The surprise of this group has starred in the latter. A selection with players like Courtois or Kevin de Bruyne has been eliminated at the first opportunity. It is undoubtedly the failure of the World Cup.
