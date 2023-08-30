After the fourth day of LaLiga EA Sports ends, we will have a football break at the club level and the league competition will not be played again until the second half of September. The reason football at the club level is stopped is because there will be football at the club level. The Spanish team will have to play two national commitments in order to seek qualification for Euro 2024.
What commitments does the Spanish team have ahead of them?
The first of the matches that the Spanish team will have to play will be against the Georgian team on September 8 at 6:00 p.m. and then they will have to face the Cyprus team on September 12 at 8:45 p.m. Spanish at the Los Cármenes Stadium, Granada’s stronghold. The team coached by Luis de la Fuente would not currently be classified for the European national team championship, it is the fourth classified in a group of five where only the first two pass, places currently occupied by the Scottish and Georgian teams. Luis de la Fuente’s men won the first game against the Norwegian team by three goals to nil and lost the next game by two goals to nil against the Scots.
More news about the Spanish team
And when will Luis de la Fuente make the squad list for these two commitments?
The national coach will announce the list of players who will represent the Spanish team next Friday, September 1. As the federation has announced, the concentration of the national team for these two games will begin on September 4.
Luis de la Fuente will announce the players from 11:30 am through the official channels of the RFEF. In this call could be the novelty of the call for Lamine Yamal, the young pearl of 16 years of FC Barcelona.
After these commitments, when will Luis de la Fuente’s men play snow?
After these two games, the team coached by Luis de la Fuente will not have to play a game again to qualify for Euro 2024 until next October when they will have to face the Scotland team again and against the Norwegian team, these matches are scheduled for October 12 and 15 respectively. The qualifying matches for Euro 2024 would end in November when they face the selection of Cyprus and Georgia
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Spanish #team #play #Fuente #announce #squad #list
Leave a Reply