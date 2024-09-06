The Spanish national team is in a golden moment after winning the last edition of the Nations League and being crowned champion of Euro 2024.
Now, under the direction of Luis de la Fuente, Spain is preparing to begin its journey in the new season of the Nations League with two key matches in this September international break. The first match will be on September 5 against Serbia, and three days later, on September 8, they will face Switzerland. After the goalless draw against Serbia in the opening match of this edition of the UEFA Nations League, Luis de la Fuente’s men will want a victory against Switzerland to continue their good momentum.
After the September matches, Spain will not play the Nations League again until the next international break in October. On this occasion, La Roja will have the advantage of playing at home in both games, facing Denmark on October 12 at the Estadio Enrique Roca in Murcia and again against Serbia on October 15 at the Municipal Nuevo Arcángel. These matches will be crucial to consolidate their position in the group and continue on the path to defend their title. Playing at home always provides extra motivation and, with the support of their fans, Spain will look to collect as many points as possible in this initial phase of the tournament.
Expectations are high for the reigning European and Nations League champions, who will have to prove once again why they are considered one of the most feared and respected teams on the continent. With a demanding schedule and rivals who will not make it easy for them, Spain is ready to continue its winning streak and continue setting the standard in European football.
