The quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup have finished and as has been the custom in this World Cup tournament in the Middle East, surprises were not long in coming, as two great favorites over their rivals in that instance were eliminated, Brazil and Portugal by Croatia and Morocco, respectively.
In this way, we already have the four best teams in the world this year and one of the keys to the semifinals will be precisely France vs. Morocco, who beat their counterparts from England and Portugal.
The first to get their ticket was the Morocco team that left Cristiano Ronaldo and company on the way to Portugal by winning in the 90 regulatory minutes by the slightest 1-0 difference with a score of in-Nesyri.
On their own, France did the same by beating England 1-2 in the 90-minute game with goals from Tchouameni Y giroudwhile discounted kane by the English.
The selection led by Didier Deschamps He reached the semifinal round again and hopes to advance to the grand final to defend his title that they won in the last World Cup in Russia in 2018 and embroider the third star on his shield.
Meanwhile, the dark horse of the tournament, without a doubt, has been Morocco, being the first Arab and African country to qualify for the semifinal phase of a World Cup, which adds a little more flavor to the confrontation, since it will be a true duel of David and Goliath.
The second semifinal duel will be next Wednesday, December 14 from the Al Bayt Stadium located in Jor, Qatar at 1:00 p.m. in Mexico City, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 8:00 p.m. in Spain.
