The French elections are scheduled for April 10, 2022. Everything points to a runoff between Macron and Le Pen – when will it take place? All info.

Paris – On April 10, 2022, the presidential election will take place in France. In addition to the incumbent head of state Emmanuel Macron, the left-wing populist Jean-Luc Mélenchon and the right-wing populist Marine Le Pen, among others, are standing for election from the approximately 48 million eligible voters. If the first round of voting does not produce a clear result, the run-off election will follow April 24, 2022. A runoff between Macron and Le Pen seems likely.

France election 2022: Runoff election must probably bring the decision again

Unlike in Germany, the French head of state is elected directly by the people. The election is divided into two ballots. In the first ballot, only the candidate who achieves an absolute majority can be directly appointed President. That means he has to get at least 50 percent of the votes. So far, however, no candidate has succeeded in doing this.

If no candidate can secure an absolute majority, the second ballot takes place two weeks later. In this, the two best-placed presidential candidates compete against each other in a runoff. There, the majority of votes decides who may hold the office of President in the future.

France election 2022: When will the runoff election take place?

A runoff election is also very likely in this year’s French elections. In the event of a second round of voting, this would be April 24, 2022 occur. Polls and forecasts suggest that there will be a runoff between incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and the chair of the right-wing populist party Rally National Marine Le Pen will come.

Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron will face Marine Le Pen again in the 2022 French election. © Thibault Camus / AP / dpa

In the French elections on April 23, 2017, no candidate was able to prevail in the first ballot, which also led to a runoff between Macron and Le Pen. This was the first time in decades that no Socialist or civil rights candidate made it into the second ballot. In the electoral duel on May 7, Macron prevailed against Le Pen with 66.1 percent of the votes and thus succeeded François Hollande.

France election 2022: The last five presidents

Emmanuel Macron Francois Hollande Nicholas Sarkozy Jacques Chirac Francois Mitterrand

Presidential election in France: runoff between Macron and Le Pen likely

President Emmanuel Macron is currently leading the election polls with 27 to 30 percent. With 20-23 percent, Marine Le Pen can also hope for a place in the second ballot. Behind him comes Jean-Luc Mélenchon from the left with about 15 percent. Followed by Valérie Pécresse and Eric Zemmour, each with around 10 percent.

