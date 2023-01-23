After several months of individual rehabilitation, the striker Jose Juan Macias finally he will rejoin group training under the orders of the Veljko Paunovic From this beginning of the week on the way to matchday 4 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, however, when is it estimated that you can officially return to the courts?
According to information from the portal Herd Passionthe youth attacker joins the first team squad at the Verde Valle facilities from this Monday, January 23, where preparation for the commitment on date 4 will begin at the border against FC Juárez.
The rojiblanco team comes from losing three important points at home, after being overcome by the Red Devils of Toluca 1-2, for their part, the Braves comes from losing in the ‘Bella Airosa’.
The doctor Jaime Figueroadirector of science applied to sports at the club, was consulted on Wednesday, January 18, about the return to activity of the attacker from Guadalajara and revealed his prompt return in an interview with Clear Brand by confessing that “(José Juan) Macías is doing very well, he is already in the last phase of the readaptation, which starts on Monday“.
in such a way that, Jose Juan Macias joins the training of the first team in Verde Valle starting this Monday, with the coaching staff of Veljko Paunovicto begin preparing for Saturday’s visit to Juárez, however, the striker must wait at least two more weeks to receive his medical discharge, so if the deadline is met satisfactorily, the attacker would be considered for the call rojiblanca during their visit to the Tuzos in Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium, on Saturday, February 11, corresponding to matchday 6 of the tournament.
