“Macías is doing well in his recovery, in this last stage of recovery. In terms of nutrition and strength measurements, he is doing very well. ”

❗️EXCLUSIVE with Jaime Figueroa, Doctor of @Chivas in #BRANDClaroMVS

📻102.5 FM

📺336 Plates

💻 https://t.co/hR2c0F2h2K pic.twitter.com/OR9Ov4u7cp

– MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) January 18, 2023