América de Cali clings to a miracle to continue competing in the Copa Colombia. They lost in their stadium 1-2 with Unión Magdalena and this Wednesday they lost by the same score against the same rival, in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

The game was suspended in the 79th minute, when América needed two goals to force, at least, the tiebreaker in shots from the penalty spot. A blackout in the area where the Sierra Nevada stadium is located, and then a heavy downpour that flooded the pitch, prevented the match from being completed.

America, in trouble to continue in competition

América had taken the lead with a score by Daniel Hernández at 26 seconds. The locals were able to recover and not only scored the 1-1 with a goal from Jermein Peña, but also ended the initial stage winning 2-1 with a goal from Isaac Camargo, after a good collective play from their own field.At night, two hours after the suspension of the game, the Dimayor announced on their social networks that the match “will resume tomorrow, Thursday at 9:00 am, for the round of 16 round.” The remaining minutes will be seen by Win Sports +.

América, which has already been eliminated from the semi-finals of the League, looks to the Cup for the salvation of a semester to forget.

It should be remembered that he is the only one of the so-called ‘greats’ who has never won this tournament and has not even been able to reach the semifinals, since the contest began in its new stage, in 2008.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Football Correspondent

Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15