Real Madrid still has six players out of the routine once the Qatar 2022 World Cup has finished. These are the cases of Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Militao, Modric, Camavinga and Tchouaméni. There are no official dates for his return but there are estimates.
It was estimated that they would return to Madrid around December 22, but as we have been able to verify on the players’ social networks, they are in Brazil. It seems that they will finally get back to work on the 26th, just after Christmas.
In the case of Vini Jr, he is spending a day with Endrick, everything suggests that the Real Madrid star would be doing with the young promise what Casemiro did with all the Brazilians so that they have a quick adaptation.
After having played third and fourth place in the World Cup on December 17, he may not return to Real Madrid City until next year, but the latest information suggests that the Croatian wants to be in the match on December 30. December against Valladolid. His return is scheduled for December 28.
The two Frenchmen played the World Cup Final on December 18 and would have permission to return on December 28, in the same way as Luka Modric. They may not make it to the appointment on the 30th in Pucela against Valladolid in the League, but they will be there on January 2 at training that will be held behind open doors in Valdebebas so that everyone can go see the players .
