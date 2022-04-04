Mexico City.- East April 16 will take place the Pink Moonwhich occurs when the Earth is located between the Moon and the Son, which allows the sun’s rays to fully reach the lunar face visible from the night side of the planet.

However, before the Full moon, other astronomical phenomena can be observed in the month of April, such as the alignment of planets, and a shower of stars.

According to the National Center for Science and Technology of Mexico (Conacyt), on April 2, Mercury enters into superior solar conjugation. For the 4th of the same month, the conjugation of Saturn and Mars will be recorded.

On April 7, the Moon will be at its furthest point from Earth, known as its apogee. That is, the geocentric distance between the two stars will be 404 thousand 450 kilometers.

On April 16, the supermoon will take place, which is nicknamed the Pink Moon because it marks the birth season of the Phlox plant, better known as pink moss, one of the main flowers of spring. This nickname was given by the Native Americans, who named the moons to identify the different times of the year.

What else will be in the skies of April?

On April 22, the highest concentration of the Lyrid meteor shower will be presented. Meanwhile, a partial solar eclipse will take place on the last day of the month, which will be visible in the southeastern Pacific and southern South America.

Although this last astronomical phenomenon will not be visible in Mexico, in May there will be a total lunar eclipse that can be seen in the central regions of the country.

It is worth mentioning that Mercury will reach its furthest point from planet Earth on April 29.