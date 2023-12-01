Hhe season is just 87 seconds into its run when Joey Veerman gets the ball around the halfway line on Friday evening, August 4. Cup winner PSV will play in De Kuip against national champion Feyenoord for the Johan Cruijff Shield. When Veerman gains possession of the ball, Mats Wieffer immediately puts pressure on him, after which the PSV midfielder turns away with a smooth action and attacks. With a through ball he launches the emerging left back Patrick van Aanholt, who almost gets a great chance – goalkeeper Justin Bijlow is just a little earlier.

This is the playmaker as many like to see him. With his deep passes, Veerman (25), born in Purmerend and raised in Volendam, can find an opening out of nowhere. He sees spaces very quickly and with his kicking technique he is able to deliver the ball precisely to the target. After thirteen matches in the Eredivisie, he is the leading midfielder this season with three goals, seven assists and 63 chances created.

That evening in De Kuip, Veerman wanders across the field. He is elusive, sees Feyenoord coach Arne Slot. “There was a player in midfield at PSV who, if you put a lot of pressure on him, did not get too confused,” Slot said after the 1-0 win with PSV. “I thought he was by far the best today.”

There is also another side. Criticism of Veerman is never far away, even from his own trainers. His defensive positioning is not always good. He is sometimes not alert after losing the ball. He occasionally lingers in disappointment after a failed attack. Partly because of this, he can cause problems in top competitions, analyzed Football International last year .

This Sunday Veerman awaits such a top match, in De Kuip against Feyenoord. PSV, leader in the Eredivisie with a seven-point lead over Feyenoord, can take an important step towards the national title with a win. The development of PSV largely revolves around Veerman. If he gets space for his deep passes, the team in the Eredivisie will be difficult to stop. At the same time, PSV’s vulnerability also lies in his play.

What exactly do you see when you look at Veerman? Where does his strength lie, where does he fall short?

Outside of right foot

Sevilla FC has just headed onto the crossbar, shortly before half time. PSV is under pressure and escaped a 2-0 deficit in the crucial Champions League match last Wednesday. Veerman is having a hard time. He loses duels, doesn’t seem to be able to keep up with the pace, doesn’t dominate in his passing. But after that heading opportunity, he gets the ball in the left zone, dribbles briefly and sends the fast left winger Hirving Lozano deep. Outside right foot, great opening. He skips the midfield in one go. Lozano almost scores.

That’s how they know him in Volendam, calm on the ball, spreading passes, at the right speed. He was seventeen when, in September 2016, he was walking with his friends at the fair on De Dijk and met FC Volendam player Kees Kwakman. Report quickly to a training of the first, said Kwakman, who had been injured. He saw his possible replacement in youth player Veerman. Although he was reluctant – “the trainer has to ask me, otherwise I won’t go” – he made his debut a week later.

“Technically and tactically, Joey was a great player, even as a youth player,” says Misha Salden, technical director and head of training at FC Volendam at the time. Yet he continued to ‘just’ play in his age group, was not picked up by a top club and only made the switch to the first team towards the end of the training. “If Joey had played football at Ajax or PSV from his earliest youth, I think he would have become very unhappy.”

Veerman did not fit “the ideal picture of many clubs”. Especially in his youth, he needed a social life outside of football, says Salden. “He also had to play with his friends on De Dijk.” The youth team in which he played football was a team of friends. “Taking him out of there could be counterproductive, he wasn’t ready for that yet.”

However, he was determined to become a professional. Salden remembers conversations with Veerman, his mother and a school attendance officer, who tried to convince him to go to school. “But he just didn’t want to. Then he said: I will get off at the first bus stop when my mother puts me on the bus.” If football didn’t work out, he wanted to work in his grandfather and grandmother’s fishing shop.

He undeniably has the technical talent, but it takes time to turn him into a footballer who lives as a professional. At FC Volendam they are trying to work on that with him, says Salden. Pay attention to your diet, prepare well for competitions, make sure you get enough sleep and rest.

He played football in the First Division at FC Volendam for three seasons, a remarkably long time for such a technically gifted player. “No one dared to come for me,” Veerman said to ESPN in October 2019, shortly after his transfer to sc Heerenveen. He thought it was a shame that such a long time had passed. Just as he thinks it takes too long – 2.5 years – before he transfers from Heerenveen to a top club.

There is a reason that clubs have doubts.

Slow reaction

Veerman attacks, deep in Arsenal’s half. PSV is already behind 3-0 in the first Champions League match, at the Emirates Stadium in September. If Arsenal win the ball, there are opportunities in the transition. The team quickly breaks out over the right flank. Things are slower for Joey Veerman, who is on the left front. His initial slow reaction to Arsenal’s deep ball is clearly visible. It takes him almost twenty seconds to collapse, an eternity in top football. When he returns, he is easily cut down by Martin Ødegaard, who makes it 4-0.

These are the moments that PSV coach Peter Bosz refers to when he explains what he is working on with Veerman at the beginning of November. In his aggressive, attacking style of play, Bosz demands his players to immediately put pressure on the opponent after losing the ball. It’s all about anticipation: the faster you switch, the better.

Veerman regularly shows his emotions when PSV loses the ball, losing valuable seconds. “That’s kind of the nature of the beast, we try to change that little by little, by pointing this out to him every time: don’t do that Joey, make sure you switch immediately.” That is “not too easy”, Bosz said in a press conferencebecause “he really needs to change his behavior.”

This is not new for Veerman. When transferring to SC Heerenveen, Johnny Jansen, coach at the time, was already told that there was room for improvement in this aspect. “Do you immediately jump back to help your defenders when they lose the ball? He had to get used to that intensity,” says Jansen.

Joey Veerman during the warm-up before the home game against Lens. Photo Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Just like now at PSV, they started working on it at Heerenveen. By talking about it and stopping training at times, says Hennie Spijkerman, then assistant coach. During a big game they would say: “Look where you are and look where the other midfielders are: the distances are too great. Then the opponent can easily play through the lines.”

The technical staff had to “make an effort to convince him”, says Spijkerman, although Veerman did develop in this area. “But it wasn’t his biggest hobby.” That is also because he was “sometimes a bit lazy,” says Spijkerman. “That’s kind of in his character. He gives the impression: ‘oh well, it will happen’.”

It’s about being able to deliver it “every time”, working on it “every time”, says Jansen. “They are still working on that penny: making sure it falls completely.” Ruud van Nistelrooij, coach at PSV last season, put Veerman on the bench for several games. He tried to turn Veerman into a complete midfielder – stronger defensively. And “not just” a player “who can be fun on the ball”, as Van Nistelrooij described it.

Intensity and speed are increasingly important in top football, with many transition moments in matches. Especially for a midfielder, who has to join an attack and then immediately drop back to defend. Bosz asks exactly this from his players.

It is not an area in which Veerman excels compared to his teammates. He lacks explosiveness. From the physical data from UEFA over PSV’s first five Champions League matches, it appears that Veerman achieves the lowest top speed of the regular starting players: 27.7 kilometers per hour. Almost everyone is above 30 km/h. Veerman is only faster than goalkeeper Walter Benítez.

Insufficient scanning

PSV defender Jordan Teze wins a header duel against Sevilla FC last Wednesday. The ball goes high in Veerman’s direction. He has almost two seconds to see if there are possible opponents in the area – known in jargon as ‘scanning’, top players do this constantly. Veerman does not do that now. Unaware of possible danger, he does not shield the ball. He is surprised by Djibril Sow, who comes out of his back, takes the ball and scores in transition. Veerman and PSV are lucky: the goal is disallowed due to handball.

It is one of the fragments that Julian Agatowski talks to NRC shows to emphasize that Veerman can develop his viewing behavior to make better choices. He is a performance coach at the company Vantage, which guides various players in the areas of positioning, scanning and non-verbal communication. Including PSV players Johan Bakayoko, Ismael Saibari and Guus Til.

According to Agatowski, in this case it was possible for Veerman – with whom they do not work – to look around at least one more time, to scan the situation, before the ball reached him. And thus prevent danger. At another time shortly before, Veerman got stuck during an attack because, the images suggest, he probably had insufficient insight into where the rooms were located.

The fact that Veerman gets less time and space in the Champions League than in the Eredivisie is clearly reflected in his statistics. While he dominates nationally, he has not yet been involved in one of the seven PSV goals on the highest European stage. Agatowski: “He is an intelligent player, but we think there is still room for improvement.”