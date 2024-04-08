When will the next solar eclipse be in Mexico? | Atomix

This April 8, 2024 A historic event took place in Mexico, we are talking about neither more nor less than the total solar eclipse, which was seen in different states of the country, in some more than others due to the placement in which both the moon and the sun collided. This phenomenon had not happened since 1991, so it is something that could take time to repeat, and a calculated estimate has already been reached so that the new generations of this country can enjoy the event that does not occur on a daily basis.

For what mentions the POTthe next eclipse present in the region will occur until the next March 30, 2052, Therefore, in the next 28 years, people will have to wait to turn to the heavens once again and marvel at the event that will not only be appreciated by older people, but also by those who have been born in recent times. It will be a considerable time, but these events are always appreciated.

Needless to say, what will happen Nayarit, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipasbefore heading towards the United States.

Here is the description of these events:

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, completely blocking sunlight and creating a complete or partial darkening of the sky during the day. During a total solar eclipse, the Moon's shadow is cast onto the Earth's surface, creating an area called the “zone of totality” where the Sun appears to be completely blocked. During a total solar eclipse, interesting phenomena can be observed, such as the solar corona, which is the outer atmosphere of the Sun, visible only during a total eclipse. The solar corona is much fainter than direct sunlight and generally cannot be seen due to the Sun's brightness. Total solar eclipses are relatively rare events and can only be observed from certain areas of Earth. Most of the time, only a narrow strip of the Earth's surface experiences a total solar eclipse, while other regions may see a partial eclipse, where only part of the solar disk is covered by the Moon.

With this in mind, again certain states will be the only ones to witness something complete, in the others it will be partial.

Via. POT

Editor's note: It was definitely a very curious phenomenon to witness, so I hope to continue around these parts when it happens again and now be able to go to one of the states where it will occur completely.