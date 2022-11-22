Lunar eclipses are astronomical phenomena most wonderful that we can with relative frequency since every year they appear between 4 and 7 phenomena that can be seen in countries where the Moon is visible and are at night.

That is why we will say next when the next one will be registered. eclipse of penumbral moon, which occurs when our natural satellite passes through the weakest shadow generated by our planet and is known as “penumbra”.

According to astronomers forecasts, the next penumbral lunar eclipse is expected to occur on the next May 5, 2023, however this it cannot be seen from Mexico or other countries of America.

This is due to the fact that the trajectory that will favor countries of Africa, Asia, Europe and Australia.

This penumbral eclipse is expected to last around 4 hours and this astronomical phenomenon can be seen with binoculars or with the naked eye.